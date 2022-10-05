ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes Kim Kardashian Tattoo After Split

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson may have removed a tattoo he got in honor of ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live alum was photographed on the set of his upcoming comedy series Bupkis in New York with a bandage sticking out from under his shirt.

Fans were quick to note that the bandage is placed right where Pete used to have a tattoo that reads "My Girl is a Lawyer," while he was still dating the reality tv star. When Pete first got the tat, Kim was very excited and posted a close-up photo of the tattoo on her Instagram Story.

Pete also had a few other tattoos dedicated to their 9-month relationship like the initials of Kim's children and a branding that said "KIM." At the time, Kim called his tattoos really cute and said most tattoo enthusiasts get new ink based on what's happening in their life, so it made sense for Pete.

Last month, Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, actually called out Pete for the tattoos during one of his social media rants. "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," he wrote referencing reports that the comedian had been in trauma therapy due to Kanye's harrassment.

At the end of August, a source for Kim and Pete confirmed that they had decided to part ways after dating for nine months. "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids," an insider told Page Six, adding that Kim is "totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life."

