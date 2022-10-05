Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring suddenly an issue before MNF vs. Raiders
The Chiefs are suddenly keeping a close eye on one of their starting wide receivers ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Saturday that JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring tightened up, which caused Smith-Schuster to be limited...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Injury Moves: 2 Starters to IR Ahead of Cowboys Game
The Los Angeles Rams will be without a pair of starters for at least the next four weeks. On Saturday, the Rams placed safety Jordan Fuller and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton on injured reserve, carrying a minimum four-week absence. Fuller suffered a strained hamstring in Los Angeles' 24-9 loss to...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Depth Chart
As the Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 5, the official injury report has been released which means we can now also analyze this week’s depth chart. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has returned to full practice this week after missing the past two weeks due to a concussion. Raider Nation should be expecting Renfrow to start in the depth chart as a slot receiver.
Wichita Eagle
Protesting Fan Files Police Report Against Rams LB Bobby Wagner
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That's what a protesting and unruly fan got when Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled him as he entered the field of play during the first half of LA's 24-9 loss at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. A hard tackle at...
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
Wichita Eagle
49ers vs. Panthers Preview/Prediction: Which Defense Will Prevail?
Back in the winners circle for the 49ers after tossing the Rams around on Monday Night Football. Now they have to refocus and set their sights on a short week against a lesser opponent across the country in the Carolina Panthers. Games like these, especially after a highly motivated matchup, tend to be a struggle for good teams.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at Rams: What’s Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?
FRISCO - What's wrong with Matthew Stafford?. The Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the same team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just eight months ago. ... and that is especially true of their quarterback. Granted it's still very early in the season, but the Rams are just 2-2,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs and Raiders Set to Renew Rivalry in Prime Time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. The rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders dates back decades, but the Raiders haven't held up their end of the bargain since moving to Las Vegas.
Wichita Eagle
Why T.J. Hockenson May Be ‘Problematic’ for Patriots
Mike D'Abate covers the New England Patriots for Patriots Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium Sunday. 1.) How would you describe the start to the Patriots' 2022 season?. Mike D'Abate: New England’s 2022 season has seen its share of ebb and flow throughout...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster
PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt's rehabilitation from a torn pectoral muscle is moving slower than expected and, with rumors swirling that he had suffered a setback, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson from the practice squad ahead of this week's game against the Buffalo Bills. Anderson has been on the...
Wichita Eagle
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas
There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Williams Gaining Experience in Bench Role
Jalen Williams is getting his needed reps. In two games he’s played nearly 50 minutes, before missing the Thunder’s last game due to strep throat. In those two games he’s averaging exactly 10 points per game. While shooting 7-of-17 from the field. However Williams, a 35% 3-point shooter in college, has yet to make a 3-point shot in the preseason. He’s a combined 0-for-5.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Wichita Eagle
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay
ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn’t been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes’ offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ‘still has lot of pain’ as Raiders game nears
The Chiefs will continue to practice without their starting kicker ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Harrison Butker (left-ankle sprain) will not be on the practice field Friday, the Chiefs announced. Butker also didn’t practice Thursday and has missed...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
