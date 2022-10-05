Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Wichita Eagle
A Few Takeaways From Philadelphia 76ers’ Blue x White Scrimmage
The Philadelphia 76ers have four preseason games scheduled this offseason. On Monday, they paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets and picked up a convincing win while shorthanded. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first home matchup since last year’s playoff run against the Miami Heat. With all of the starters in the mix for the first time, Philly engaged in a tight battle with the Cavs before pulling off a one-point victory.
Wichita Eagle
Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs’ Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd
As much as the Dallas Mavericks' front office played off the team's need for a secondary playmaker and ball-hander off the bench before training camp began, coach Jason Kidd is already realizing that leaning on Josh Green or Frank Ntilikina in that particular role might not cut it. This isn't to say Green or Ntilikina can't be good players for Dallas this season, but rather that they're just cut out for different roles.
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Williams Gaining Experience in Bench Role
Jalen Williams is getting his needed reps. In two games he’s played nearly 50 minutes, before missing the Thunder’s last game due to strep throat. In those two games he’s averaging exactly 10 points per game. While shooting 7-of-17 from the field. However Williams, a 35% 3-point shooter in college, has yet to make a 3-point shot in the preseason. He’s a combined 0-for-5.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
Wichita Eagle
Tre Mann Provides Thunder With Insurance
In the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Presti seemed to have struck with Tre Mann at pick no. 18. Early on, the signs of an incredible scorer were there. His shot creation in his first Summer League was incredible, but he couldn’t get his shots to go down. In the...
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline. “If it was a different game, he probably would’ve come back in,” Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
Spurs hold open practice, community fair in Uvalde, Texas, months after school shooting
Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs took their practice on the road this weekend. The Spurs held an open practice and a fair in Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday afternoon in an effort to try and bring at least a little joy to the community that suffered the worst school shooting in the United States in more than a decade earlier this year.
Wichita Eagle
Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard Norman Powell played with Kawhi Leonard on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when the two players won a championship together. Now reunited in Los Angeles with the Clippers, the two players should compliment each other well once again. When Powell came over from the Portland Trail Blazers at last year's trade deadline, Leonard was still out with an injury. Now alongside each other again, Powell sees a different Kawhi Leonard.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: L.A. Waives Dwayne Bacon And Javante McCoy, Adds Shaquille Harrison And L.J. Figueroa
Your Los Angeles Lakers are making some changes along the fringes of their training camp roster. L.A. announced today that it has waived guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, essentially making room for new signings Shaquille Harrison and L.J. Figueroa. View the original article to see embedded media. A five-year...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Back to Familiar Form
There were concerns for Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson going into the season. Robinson took a step back in production last season, leaving many questioning the massive contract the Heat granted him in 2021. Robinson put critics back on notice with a solid performance on Friday night against the...
Wichita Eagle
Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA has gotten several stars together for an exciting pre-season commercial. The preview that was posted on Twitter includes appearances from Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Joel Embiid, and DeMar DeRozan. This NBA season projects to be incredibly...
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
Wichita Eagle
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay
ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn’t been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes’ offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Wichita Eagle
Phillies Can Advance to NLDS With Win on Saturday
Well, not until the ninth inning, anyway. The Philadelphia Phillies were shutout for 8.1 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series. Down to their final two outs, a miraculous and improbable comeback ensued against one of the best relievers in the...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
NFL・
