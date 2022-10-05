ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 News: Pierre Gasly Confirmed For 2023 Alpine Move

Alpine have confirmed that Frenchman Pierre Gasly is set to join the team in 2023. It was announced earlier in the year that Fernando Alonso will be taking Sebastian Vettel’s place at Aston Martin next year, leaving an empty seat at Alpine. There were many rumours over who would fill the seat, with many looking at Daniel Ricciardo who is leaving McLaren and has just confirmed he will not be on the grid in 2023, and Nyck de Vries who had a fantastic performance in his F1 debut sitting in for Williams, as well as current AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.
