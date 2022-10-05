Read full article on original website
F1 News: Max Verstappen Talks Red Bull Cost Cap Breach – “Not Really Up To Me”
With rumours that Red Bull has breached the cost cap of the 2021 F1 season, Max Verstappen was asked about his views of what’s happening ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. With rumours that Red Bull have blown past the cap of $145m by a significant margin, fans are wondering what will happen when the FIA releases its findings on the 10th of this month.
F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Admits He Could Return To F1 After Retirement
As we’ve previously reported, Sebastian Vettel will be leaving F1 at the end of the 2021 season. The four-time F1 champion will be looking to spend more time with his family, fight for a brighter future for his children, and enjoy the fruits of his labour. But now he’s revealed that this might not be the last we see of him.
F1 News: Pierre Gasly Confirmed For 2023 Alpine Move
Alpine have confirmed that Frenchman Pierre Gasly is set to join the team in 2023. It was announced earlier in the year that Fernando Alonso will be taking Sebastian Vettel’s place at Aston Martin next year, leaving an empty seat at Alpine. There were many rumours over who would fill the seat, with many looking at Daniel Ricciardo who is leaving McLaren and has just confirmed he will not be on the grid in 2023, and Nyck de Vries who had a fantastic performance in his F1 debut sitting in for Williams, as well as current AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.
New Need For Speed Rumoured For Reveal This Week
It has been revealed that the next Need For Speed game will be announced this week with a December release. A reporter for Giant Bomb, Jeff Grubb, explained on the Game Mess Mornings podcast last week:. “What I’ve heard recently, over the last week or so, is that Need for...
F1 News: Mick Schumacher Slams Into Barrier During Wet Japanese GP Practice
It was an early morning for many watching the first two practice sessions of the Japanese Grand Prix, but if you did manage to get up in time, it was an exciting couple of hours by all accounts. Mick Schumacher was one of many drivers to make a mistake on...
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Weighs In On Red Bull Cost Cap Breach – Adds Fuel To The Fire
The F1 budget cap controversy train keeps chugging through the week after the FIA declined to release its certification yesterday, instead moving the date to next week. It’s rumoured that Red Bull and Aston Martin have both blown through the cost cap set for the 2021 F1 calendar. And if this is true, it could mean that the 2021 championship held by the energy drink racing team could be up for grabs by the likes of Mercedes, specifically, Lewis Hamilton.
James May Encounters More Bad Luck In Next Grand Tour Special Episode
With the latest episode of The Grand Tour now released to Prime Video, we’re looking ahead to what the future holds for the show. Well, we don’t have to look too hard for James May as he didn’t get that far before breaking down. Yep, James May had just as much good luck as he did in Norway after the car he was driving in Europe broke down.
James May Reveals New Book That Answers All Of Life’s Car Questions
The Grand Tour presenter, James May, has revealed to his Twitter followers the release of his brand new book: Carbolics. According to Amazon.co.uk, this is what readers can expect from the upcoming release:. “Why does a man with a Ferrari and a Porsche drive a Fiat Panda? Is going fast...
The Grand Tour Producer Reveals Perfect Location For Upcoming Episode
The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has revealed the location that he wants the show to go to next. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, was recently released and has been very well received so far. Viewers saw the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, travel around Norway in rally cars doing a number of crazy challenges. This included the much-reported tunnel race which ended with May hospitalised with a broken rib, towing cabins around the snowy landscapes and also racing over an iced lake.
All The Cars Featured In The Next Grand Tour European Special Episode: Driven By Clarkson, Hammond, and May
The Grand Tour wowed fans as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May swept across Norway, but now we’re looking forward to the next episode which Grand Tour Nation can confirm is set in Europe. Landing in Poland in June, the three presenters joined their cars for a 2,000km...
Latest Grand Tour Episode Divides Fans As They Question Legitimacy
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Friday on Prime Video. There has been a huge amount of press in the run up to the long-waited episode and now fans have finally been able to see it, many are taking to social media with their take on it. One Twitter user, @FawnAtom, commented […] The post Latest Grand Tour Episode Divides Fans As They Question Legitimacy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Leaked Photos Of The New BMW M2 Have Been Slated By Gearheads
The second generation BMW M2, currently named the G87, has been leaked ahead of its official reveal in early October, and while the images quickly made the rounds on social media, it wasn’t for the best reason. In fact, the M2 was slated by gearheads who hated its weird,...
Richard Hammond Crashes During Next Grand Tour Episode In Europe: Details Revealed
James May dominated headlines when it was revealed that he’d crashed during the latest episode of The Grand Tour, A Scandi Flick, but now our heads turn towards the next episode of the Prime Video car show. This episode was filmed about three months ago and we watched closely...
F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Confirms He “Won’t Be On The Grid In ’23.”
It was announced earlier in this F1 season that McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo’s, contract would be ending at the end of the 2022 season. Since the news was revealed, there has been a lot of speculation over where the Australian might be placed next. It was thought he might move back to Alpine or maybe even Haas. However, now that the news of Pierre Gasly moving to Alpine has come out, Ricciardo has confirmed that he will not be on the F1 grid for the 2023 season.
The Grand Tour Scandi Flick Behind The Scenes: The Trucks That Can Take On Norway Revealed
A Scandi Flick, was the second snow-based episode that the presenters of The Grand Tour have taken on. The first came in 2007 on BBC’s Top Gear as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May hunted down the most Northern point of the planet, and now they’ve returned to the white powder to take on the tricky landscapes of Norway.
Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath
Richard Hammond revealed on The Morning that he thought co-host, James May, had died when he had the horrendous crash in the latest special, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Referring to May’s crash, Hammond explained: “Oh, I thought he’d had it!” This Morning host Holly Willoughby, said: “For him it was a bit of […] The post Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Why The Grand Tour Ditched The Tent: Revealed
The Grand Tour has taken a different route in the last few specials, which seems to have gone down well with the fans of the show. Viewers have seen more of a focus on the cars, giving the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the opportunity to get back to their routes of being ‘nerdy’ about the cars. The shows have been set out like films with a picturesque view of each location. We have seen the trio go all over the globe with the new format, including, Scotland, Madagascar, and the latest was in Norway.
James May Reveals What Was Going Through His Head During Grand Tour Crash
There has been a lot of joking between James May and his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, regarding how May crashed his Mitsubishi Evo into a wall in The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. With his nickname of “Captain Slow” no one anticipated that May would be the one...
Exclusive Images Revealed Of James May’s Grand Tour Crash Repairs Behind The Scenes
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has just been released to Prime Video and fans have gone crazy for the episode. But headlines have been dominated by one thing: James May’s massive crash in the Mitsubishi Evo. It’s safe to say the homologated rally car went through a lot...
James May On The Future Of The Grand Tour: “Until One Of Us Just Dies”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Prime Video last week and has already received a lot of praise from fans. With the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and, James May getting on a bit, there have been many questions as to how long they will keep the show going.
