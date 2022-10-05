ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

2 Eastern Kentucky high school students killed in car crash, officials say

By Christopher Leach
 3 days ago

Two minors in Carter County have died after a car accident, according to Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Goodall.

The victims were students at West Carter High School, according to Carter County Schools. The school district said it’s saddened by the news and has staff at the high school to offer support to those who need it.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of two West Carter High School students,” the school district said in a statement. “Words are inadequate to express our heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time.”

According to Goodall, the vehicle the students were traveling in went around a curve at a high speed on Route 2, causing it to go off the road and hit a rock embankment. The passenger of the vehicle was thrown out.

The two victims were pronounced dead on scene, according to Goodall.

