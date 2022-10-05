ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

5-star, 7-footer Dennis Evans down to Gophers or TCU

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HK9aw_0iN25jkc00

He would be the third highest-rated recruit in Gophers history if he picks Minnesota.

One of the best high school basketball players in the country has narrowed his list of suitors to two, and one of them is the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Dennis Evans, a 7'1'' center from Riverside, California, is choosing between the Gophers and Texas Christian University (TCU), according to multiple reports. Every recruiting service ranks Evans among the best in the country in the Class of 2023.

  • Rivals: 5-star, 13th nationally
  • 247Sports: 4-star, 27th nationally
  • On3: 4-star, 35th nationally
  • ESPN: 4-star, 67th nationally

Evans made his official visit to the U of M over the weekend and was at the Gopher football game against Purdue. And it's well documented at this point that his good friend and former AAU teammate Jaden Henley plays for the Gophers.

Where would Evans rank among the highest-rated recruits in Gophers history? Based on 247Sports' composite scores, Evans' 0.9881 would be third in the modern era.

  1. Kris Humphries (2003: 0.9938
  2. Royce White (2009): 0.9897
  3. Dennis Evans (2022): 0.9881
  4. Daniel Oturu (2018): 0.9819
  5. Amir Coffey (2016): 0.9805
  6. Rodney Williams (2009): 0.9778
  7. Isaiah Washington (2017): 0.9753
  8. Ralph Sampson III (2008): 0.9669
  9. Isaiah Ihnen (2019): 0.9578
  10. Lawrence Westbrook (2006): 0.9542

The 2023 recruiting class for Minnesota already features Cam Christie , a four-star recruit who is the top-rated guard in Illinois. His brother, Max Christie, was one-and-done as a five-star recruit at Michigan State and was drafted in the second round this summer by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Christie is rated No. 84 nationally by 247Sports.

