Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
WYSH AM 1380
Job Fair today until 2:00!
Express Employment Professionals will hold a Job Fair from until 2 pm today (October 6) at their Clinton office at 1199 N. Charles G Seivers Blvd, in Clinton (37716). They will be providing free hot dogs, chips and drinks, and attendees will have a chance to register to win two UT football tickets.
WYSH AM 1380
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School then went in the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.
WYSH AM 1380
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery. Randy is proceeded in death...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
WYSH AM 1380
OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail
Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
WYSH AM 1380
Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville
Rose Mary Marin Weaver 74 of Lenoir City went home to be with her Heavenly Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial University. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she...
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
wjhl.com
Sevierville for Fall Family Fun
(WJHL) Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce tells us about some of the events and activities happening in Sevierville this fall. For more information go to www.VisitSevierville.com.
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
First responders free person trapped after Knox County crash
First responders helped a person trapped in a vehicle after it flipped on Norris Freeway in Knox County according to Rural Metro Fire Department.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
wvlt.tv
Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Comments / 0