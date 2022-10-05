Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School then went in the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO