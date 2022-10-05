Read full article on original website
Anderson County rolls past Gibbs 55-24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County hosted the Gibbs eagles in this 4-A match up on Rivalry Thursday. The Mavericks are still undefeated after beating the Eagles 55-24. Anderson county Quarterback Walter Martinez was sharp on Thursday night -- finding Bryson Vowell for multiple scores, including one of the best catches you’ll see this season.
Tennessee and LSU under an hour from kick-off
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, Nick Barnes and the Chattanooga-based company Bumgarner Crane and Construction helped install the jumbotrons and other fixtures in Louisiana State Univesity’s Tiger Stadium. While Barnes was there, he decided to leave a couple of hidden inscriptions in honor of his favorite team, the...
Lane Kiffin wonders ‘what if?’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.
Tennessee Vols arrive in Baton Rouge for first SEC road test of 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Vol fans have ascended upon Baton Rouge ahead of Saturday’s matchup between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 25 LSU. Week five features Tennessee’s first road SEC matchup of the season and their first trip to Tiger Stadium since 2010. All week the...
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
Peyton Manning named to SEC Football Legends Class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twenty-five years after leading Tennessee to the 1997 SEC championship, VFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will represent the Volunteers in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class, the league office announced on Thursday. The 2022 SEC Football Legends class includes 14 former...
One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Cool start to Saturday, mild sunshine this afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overall, not a bad weekend, but we’ll be cooler through the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Knoxville veteran, pillar of the community laid to rest
A Korean War and Vietnam War veteran has been laid to rest after struggling with stage four pancreatic cancer.
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Knoxville on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that a single vehicle was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WYSH AM 1380
Register now for the Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt Draw
Anderson County sportsmen and women are invited to register for the upcoming Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt Draw. Register by sending name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov, or by calling 865-457-6291. The deadline to register is October 14th at 12 noon. County Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2 pm...
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
