Pets

Meet Candy, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

By Brett Yager
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CH8g_0iN23yfr00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Candy, a 3-year-old labrador retriever mix.

According to HSPPR, Candy loves people, treats, and she already knows “sit” and can learn other tricks. According to HSPPR, Candy has a kennel mate and likes other dogs’ company.

For more information on Candy, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here .

Candy’s adoption fee is $250 and includes; a voucher for a vet exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance.

