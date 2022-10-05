Meet Candy, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Candy, a 3-year-old labrador retriever mix.
According to HSPPR, Candy loves people, treats, and she already knows “sit” and can learn other tricks. According to HSPPR, Candy has a kennel mate and likes other dogs’ company.
For more information on Candy, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here .
Candy’s adoption fee is $250 and includes; a voucher for a vet exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0