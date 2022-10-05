Li-metal rechargeable batteries are an attractive option for devices that require an extremely high specific energy density, high robustness, and long-term durability, such as high-altitude platform stations. However, Li dendrite growth during charge"“discharge cycling causes short-circuit problems. One technical solution is to form an intermediate layer between the Li metal and electrolyte. This interfacial layer should possess mechanical strength, electrochemical stability in the presence of Li, and Li-ion conductivity. In this study, the Li-ion conductivity of spinel-type LiAl5O8 was investigated using first-principles density functional theory and force field molecular dynamics calculations. The calculation results confirmed that stoichiometric LiAl5O8 compounds do not exhibit Li-ion conductivity, whereas off-stoichiometric compounds with excess Li show long-range Li-ion diffusion. The evaluated activation energy was 0.28Â eV, which is as low as that of well-known fast Li-ion conductors, such as garnet-type Li7La3Zr2O12. However, the extrapolated Li-ion conductivity at 298Â K was relatively low (~"‰10âˆ’6 S/cm) owing to the limited formation of migration pathways.

