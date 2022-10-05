Read full article on original website
WATE
Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
wvlt.tv
Check out these fall events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fall events happening this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun just in time for fall break for some of you!. Boo at the Zoo is back at Zoo Knoxville! It kicks off on Thursday for zoo members only and then is open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This Halloween event features several nights of not-too-scary Halloween fun for preschool and elementary-aged kids. There will be trick or treating along the Boo Trail so make sure the kids have a bag to fill their goodies with. The event runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. General admission is $13, members are $12 and kids 2 and under are free.
wjhl.com
Food City Friday: National Seafood Month
(WJHL) Food City Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir gives us some great ideas and recipes to try during National Seafood Month. Place a 9×13-inch pan of water on the lower rack of the oven. Preheat the oven to 200F. Coat a large sheet pan liberally with olive oil. Place salmon, skin side down, onto the sheet pan. Season with salt and rub with smoked paprika to coat. Roast the salmon on the middle rack of the oven for 45 minutes or until medium-rare in the thickest part of the fish.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
visitmysmokies.com
New Addition Announced for This Year’s Pigeon Forge Winterfest
Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:
wvlt.tv
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
WYSH AM 1380
Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
wvlt.tv
Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
crossvillenews1st.com
CCHS PLANNING FOR A NEW SUPER-SIZED AUDITORIUM
The Cumberland County community got its first glance Tuesday at the plans for a new auditorium at Cumberland County High School. Director of Schools Billy Stepp said unlike Stone Memorial High School, the Cumberland County campus does not have an auditorium. “A lot of the comments in the community that...
wvlt.tv
Campbell Co. school earns more than 2,000 books for students
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County’s Valley View Elementary School in LaFollette was selected to participate in Book Blast, a program that encouraged students to get monetary donations from friends and family for books. On Thursday morning every student got a brown paper bag filled with books. “I am...
wvlt.tv
Body found on Watts Bar Lake, investigation underway
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on Watts Bar Lake on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. After receiving two 911 calls, one that a boater was overdue and another that the boat was found afloat on Watts Bar Lake, officials responded to the area at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County to partially reopen
Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
