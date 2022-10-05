ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Uvalde parents, supporters criticize state leaders for not calling special session on guns: ‘Don’t wait until it happens again’

 7 days ago
Comments / 45

Jon Dickson
7d ago

Gun laws will not stop the next one. Govenor Abbott has appointed former secret service agent to a new state position of Chief of School Safety and Security. Had the DOORS at Uvalde simply been locked, things would have been different. Sad that we need a State level position to make this happen. School boards KNOW THERES A PROBLEM AND SIT ON THEIR DUFFS WAITING ON SOMEONE ELSE TO FIX IT.

Jessie Parker
6d ago

Secure the schools , you don’t know who is a murderer , guns are not shooting people , it’s the finger on the trigger!

JohnJohn48
6d ago

What "relaxed gun laws" are you referring to, Rebecca? Be specific ... give us the Bill number(s) ... and explain *exactly* how it/they were involved in Uvalde.

