BBC

Man charged with kidnap deaths of California family

A man in California has been charged with kidnapping and murdering a family of four, including an eight-month-old infant. The family were taken at gunpoint from a trucking business in the city of Merced on 3 October. Their bodies were found last week. Prosecutors say the suspect, 48-year-old Jesus Salgado,...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
BBC

Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse

Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victoria coach station assault: Man charged with GBH

A man has been charged over an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria coach station. Jack Rogers, 33, of Beckenham, south-east London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Kamil Sobala, 31, previously told the BBC he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street

Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Diana Dafter death: Northampton murder suspect under police guard

A murder suspect is under police guard in hospital following the discovery of a woman's body with fatal stab wounds. Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday. Northamptonshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect, from the town, had also been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told

A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court

Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
ANIMALS
BBC

Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner

A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Former prison officer Laura Adair jailed for killing pedestrian

A former prison officer who killed a pedestrian by driving through a red light has been jailed for six months. Laura Adair, 36, with an address given in court as "known to police", pleaded guilty earlier in the year to a charge of causing death by careless driving. Kelly Ann...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS
BBC

Birmingham gang jailed over firearms conversion plot

Three members of a criminal gang have been jailed for their part in buying dozens of blank-firing handguns with a plan to turn them into live weapons. The legal blank pistols were bought from shops around the West Midlands by Perhys Neale, 31, who was driven by accomplice, 33-year-old Shaun Williams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told

A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears

A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case

An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack

Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
PUBLIC SAFETY

