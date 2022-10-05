Read full article on original website
BBC
Man charged with kidnap deaths of California family
A man in California has been charged with kidnapping and murdering a family of four, including an eight-month-old infant. The family were taken at gunpoint from a trucking business in the city of Merced on 3 October. Their bodies were found last week. Prosecutors say the suspect, 48-year-old Jesus Salgado,...
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
BBC
Victoria coach station assault: Man charged with GBH
A man has been charged over an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria coach station. Jack Rogers, 33, of Beckenham, south-east London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Kamil Sobala, 31, previously told the BBC he...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
Diana Dafter death: Northampton murder suspect under police guard
A murder suspect is under police guard in hospital following the discovery of a woman's body with fatal stab wounds. Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday. Northamptonshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect, from the town, had also been...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
BBC
Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court
Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
BBC
Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later. Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan,...
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
David Sugden death: Accused's girlfriend groped by victim, jurors told
A reveller killed a man accused of touching his girlfriend's bottom with a single punch in a pub row, a court has been told. Rhys Collington, 23, allegedly attacked amputee David Sugden, 51, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Mr Sugden suffered a catastrophic brain...
BBC
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
BBC
Former prison officer Laura Adair jailed for killing pedestrian
A former prison officer who killed a pedestrian by driving through a red light has been jailed for six months. Laura Adair, 36, with an address given in court as "known to police", pleaded guilty earlier in the year to a charge of causing death by careless driving. Kelly Ann...
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder: Fifth man arrested in murder investigation
A fifth person has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at about 20:50 BST after being stabbed in his right leg. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a car in Earls Lane...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed over firearms conversion plot
Three members of a criminal gang have been jailed for their part in buying dozens of blank-firing handguns with a plan to turn them into live weapons. The legal blank pistols were bought from shops around the West Midlands by Perhys Neale, 31, who was driven by accomplice, 33-year-old Shaun Williams.
BBC
Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told
A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
BBC
Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack
Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
