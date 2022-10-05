Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Related
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Audi RS3 Spied Wearing Early Refresh For Bodywork
The current Audi RS3 debuted in 2021 and went on sale for the 2022 model year with a starting price of $59,995. Given that the vehicle is so new, it's odd to see the company developing what appears to be a refresh for the model. The camouflage wrap is on...
Here's What A Fully-Equipped 2023 Ford Maverick Will Cost You
To call the Ford Maverick a success would be an understatement. Just look at the sales figures. Small wonder the Blue Oval had to push 2022 orders back into 2023. But it would appear the wait is finally over - Ford's 2023 Maverick configurator has gone live. The first thing...
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races
The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
Audi R8 V10 With A Gated Manual Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The day will come when screaming engines longer fill the highways of the world, but it is not this day. Direct drive from high-power electric motors will negate the satisfying clicks and snaps of a manual transmission, but it is not this day. Arise, enthusiasts, and embrace the sounds of power and control in this, a rare Audi R8 V10 with a gated six-speed manual being exercised to its limit on the Autobahn.
fordauthority.com
Next Ford EV Is An ‘Explorer-type’ Vehicle: Report
The Blue Oval is currently in the beginning stages of its pivot toward electrification, a massive endeavor that has the automaker allocating at least $50 billion towards producing a roster of fully electric vehicles. By the end of 2026, the automaker expects to be capable of producing two million electric vehicles per year, which is around the same time those automobiles are expected to become profitable. Before then, it is extremely likely that we’ll see The Blue Oval’s EV roster get filled out with new products, but at this point information is scant about what that vehicle will be, be it an all-new vehicle or an electric version of an existing nameplate. However, a Ford exec provided a major clue about the next EV coming out, and it just might be a fully electric Ford Explorer, per CarsGuide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Prologue Looks Handsome and Unassuming, but It's a Big Deal for Honda
This new EV crossover is a collaboration with General Motors and shares components with the Chevy Blazer EV. The Prologue will go on sale in 2024 and will be followed by other Honda EVs in 2026 and 2027. If you're interested in the new Chevy Blazer EV but aren't a...
Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV Thrashed Around Fiorano Is A Sight To See
The Ferrari Purosangue debuted in September as the brand's first crossover. The Prancing Horse is apparently still fine-tuning the machine, though. This video shows one in full camouflage lapping the brand's Fiorano test track. After a vehicle debut, some automakers are fine with driving it without camouflage. Other companies leave...
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
EVs Are Too Heavy for Current Road Weight Limits, Car Haulers Say
Getty Images.Per a standard set in 1975, haulers are restricted to 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. The industry wants that upped to 88,000 pounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford recognizes how important trucks are in the USA - it's more than just a symbol of all that's American, with hard-working trucks making up a substantial part of the working sector. For this reason, Ford has focused on developing a truck that is stronger, smarter, and more tech-rich than before. Having teased that changes were coming to the Super Duty lineup for 2023, the Blue Oval has finally given us a glimpse of what the Ford F-350 will look like for 2023. Considering the Super Duty range generates more revenue for Ford than many Fortune 500 companies, it's a worthy investment to continue to battle with rivals for the most brawn in the class.
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes launches its best sale ever with electric bikes starting at $499
Rad Power Bikes, the largest electric bicycle company in the US, is currently running a major sale with some of the best prices it has ever offered on many of its popular e-bike models. We’ve seen some impressive sales from the company in the past, but this recently launched promotion...
Every Car That Will Be In Need For Speed Unbound
Developers released a list of 143 cars (!) that will be available in-game at launch. We assume that other vehicles will be made available with updates over time, but the early options are pretty robust. The list includes classics as far back as the 1950s, modern hypercars and sports cars, old-school muscle cars, and even a custom Mercedes-Benz 190E created by rapper A$AP Rocky.
Acura Integra Type S Possibly Spied For The First Time
The Acura Integra is back and earlier this year, the automaker launched the production version of the hatchback for the North American market. Now, this begs the question – is Acura also bringing back the Integra Type S? We'd like to believe so, although there's a possibility that a prototype has already been spotted.
2024 Honda Prologue Reveals 'Neo-Rugged' Design And Initial Specs
The pint-sized Honda e hatchback is not available in the United States where a much larger electric vehicle is coming in 2024. Meet the Prologue – an SUV based on the Ultium platform developed by General Motors. Granted, it looks nothing like a Cadillac Lyriq, a Chevrolet Blazer EV, or any other zero-emission model from GM for that matter. Way ahead of its market release, the company's first US-bound electric SUV fully reveals its design.
Rare Bugatti Divo Makes Amazing Sounds During Hillclimb Event
When Bugatti revealed the Divo in 2018, the automaker noted that it’d produce just 40 cars. The €5 million starting price added to its exclusivity, so seeing one in public is rare. It’s even rarer to see one navigating a hillclimb course, but that happened during the 2022 Bernina Gran Turismo in Switzerland.
Toyota President Thinks California's EV Targets Will Be Tough To Meet
In August 2022, the California Air Resources Board voted to ban the sale of new internal-combustion-powered light vehicles in the state starting in 2035. During a recent media roundtable, Toyota President Akio Toyoda commented on the rule and was uncertain about meeting the requirements. "Realistically speaking, it seems rather difficult...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0