Lawton, OK

Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted an Altus man on several drug charges, following a drug bust earlier this year. Thomas Hocker has been indicted on the several charges, including, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute, as well as a felon in possession of ammunition.
ALTUS, OK
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
MARLOW, OK
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Pizza fundraiser event for Comanche Fire Department

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Comanche were given a chance to have a special kind of pizza delivery Thursday evening, while helping out local first responders. Pride Pizza teamed up with the Comanche Fire Department for the “Pizza and Prevention” event, where firefighters making the night’s deliveries.
COMANCHE, OK
Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow. Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple...
FORT SILL, OK
City shuts off water due to their billing error

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
LAWTON, OK
FISTA receives $20 million in ARPA money from state

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acted on a number of Senate and House Bills Thursday, including several multi-million dollar investments in our state’s infrastructure, mental health, and public safety systems, to name a few. One of those investments includes $20 million to be set aside for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick spoke with us about this week’s adoptable pet, a 4-month-old Husky mix picked up as a stray. He is available now.
LAWTON, OK
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art exhibit

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center held put a spotlight on an artist whose work has been displayed all over the state. The reception was held Thursday night and focused on the work of Mike Larsen. Larsen is a painter and sculptor, and his work has been...
DUNCAN, OK
MEDWATCH: Pallative Care

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local doctor works to help patients keep their pain in check as they live with a disease that can’t be cured or have a condition that doctors are working on curing. He says palliative care can help mitigate the symptoms to make their lives a little bit better.
LAWTON, OK
First Alert Forecast- Rain and Such

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It finally happened! After an intense dry streak, we finally have some rainfall under our belts. Rain chances paired with some cool fall temps continue of the next few days. For the remainder of today, rain chances continue, tapering off into the afternoon as the bands...
LAWTON, OK

