kswo.com
Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted an Altus man on several drug charges, following a drug bust earlier this year. Thomas Hocker has been indicted on the several charges, including, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute, as well as a felon in possession of ammunition.
kswo.com
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
kswo.com
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
kswo.com
Pizza fundraiser event for Comanche Fire Department
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Comanche were given a chance to have a special kind of pizza delivery Thursday evening, while helping out local first responders. Pride Pizza teamed up with the Comanche Fire Department for the “Pizza and Prevention” event, where firefighters making the night’s deliveries.
kswo.com
Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow. Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple...
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
kswo.com
FISTA receives $20 million in ARPA money from state
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acted on a number of Senate and House Bills Thursday, including several multi-million dollar investments in our state’s infrastructure, mental health, and public safety systems, to name a few. One of those investments includes $20 million to be set aside for...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick spoke with us about this week’s adoptable pet, a 4-month-old Husky mix picked up as a stray. He is available now.
kswo.com
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art exhibit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center held put a spotlight on an artist whose work has been displayed all over the state. The reception was held Thursday night and focused on the work of Mike Larsen. Larsen is a painter and sculptor, and his work has been...
kswo.com
MEDWATCH: Pallative Care
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local doctor works to help patients keep their pain in check as they live with a disease that can’t be cured or have a condition that doctors are working on curing. He says palliative care can help mitigate the symptoms to make their lives a little bit better.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Rain and Such
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It finally happened! After an intense dry streak, we finally have some rainfall under our belts. Rain chances paired with some cool fall temps continue of the next few days. For the remainder of today, rain chances continue, tapering off into the afternoon as the bands...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Fall weather this weekend with a few waves of showers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, scattered showers will continue moving in from the west with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Weekend Forecast. On Saturday, cloudy skies and a wave of showers with pockets of...
