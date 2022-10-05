ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Nuclear workers remembered for their service

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Retired workers at the East Tennessee nuclear plants were honored Friday on this National Day of Remembrance. Once a year, former workers are recognized for their service. Locally the group works with Department of Energy workers from Oak Ridge including Oak Ridge National Laboratory and...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor

(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was recognized as a recipient of the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing, according to a press release from the County Mayor’s office. Lt. Wilson, who serves as...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
theevreport.com

Volkswagen launches Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) collaboration with custom build ID.4 SUVs

Concept designed to test Chattanooga, TN-assembled Volkswagen ID.4 and additional equipment in TVA fleet environment. Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America is collaborating with the Tennessee Valley Authority as the utility corporation sets a goal of operating a 100% percent electric sedan and SUV fleet by the year 2030. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, TVA’s service area covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail

Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Ucor#Doe#Oak Ridge Office
wvlt.tv

Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend

TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Pellissippi State accepting applications for faculty and staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is looking for more faculty and staff for the current open positions. Pellissippi State is looking to fill full-time positions with jobs ranging from Computer Technician, Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, Landscape Technician and more. For Computer Technician...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville Will Vote On Street Light Replacement This Week

Crossville City Council will consider the replacement of street lights along Highway 127 North with new LED fixtures. The total price tag of the lights and the labor estimated at some $71,000. Director of Engineering Tim Begley said the replacement includes some 140 lights from Neecham Street to Interstate 40.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton

Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery. Randy is proceeded in death...
CLINTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy