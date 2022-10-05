Beyond likes, shares, and comments: How can brands use social media to stimulate both engagement and sales?

Read full article on original website
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
People Are Sharing (And Debunking) The Cooking Myths That Are Outdated, Over-Exaggerated, And Just Begging To Be Demystified
"I've heard people say to avoid using your cast iron for it, but mine is perfectly fine after years of making it again and again."
CNBC
Silicon Valley VC has been investing in climate tech for a decade — here's what he's into now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nature.com
A real-time rural domestic garbage detection algorithm with an improved YOLOv5s network model
An increasing number of researchers are using deep learning technology to classify and process garbage in rural areas, and have achieved certain results. However, the existing garbage detection models still have problems such as high complexity, missed detection of small targets, low detection accuracy and poor real-time performance. To address these issues, we train a model and apply it to garbage classification and detection in rural areas. In general, we propose an attention combination mechanism based on the YOLOv5 algorithm to build a better backbone network structure, add a new small object detection layer in the head network to enhance the model's ability to detect small objects, adopt the CIoU loss function to optimize the output prediction bounding box, and choose the Adam optimization algorithm to train the model. Our proposed YOLOv5s-CSS model detects a single garbage image in 0.021Â s with a detection accuracy of 96.4%. Compared with the YOLOv5 algorithm and the classic detection algorithm, the improved algorithm has better detection speed and detection accuracy. At the same time, the complexity of the network model is reduced to a certain extent, which can meet the requirements of real-time detection of rural domestic garbage.
Phys.org
When making a detour is faster: Optimizing navigation for microswimmers
Whereas the shortest way between two points is a straight connection, it might not be the most efficient path to follow. Complex currents often affect the motion of microswimmers and make it difficult for them to reach their destination. At the same time, making use of these currents to navigate as fast as possible is a certain evolutionary advantage.
Target Taps Prat Vemana as Chief Digital and Product Officer
Target Corp. has hired Prat Vemana as EVP, chief digital and product officer, effective Oct. 31. Vemana will report to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester, the Minneapolis-based retailer said. In this role, Target said Vemana will oversee its digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company. “Digital continues to be a major growth driver for Target, and we’re excited for Prat to bring his proven expertise in this area to an elevated role on our leadership team,”...
Freethink
Inventions that are fighting the rise of facial recognition technology
Concerned about the rise of facial-recognition technology, some designers are creating fashion for a somewhat counterintuitive purpose: not to get noticed, at least by the cameras. In the Netherlands, Jip van Leeuwenstein designed a transparent “surveillance exclusion” mask that obfuscates a wearer’s face to facial-recognition cameras but not other people....
