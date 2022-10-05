Beyond likes, shares, and comments: How can brands use social media to stimulate both engagement and sales?

An increasing number of researchers are using deep learning technology to classify and process garbage in rural areas, and have achieved certain results. However, the existing garbage detection models still have problems such as high complexity, missed detection of small targets, low detection accuracy and poor real-time performance. To address these issues, we train a model and apply it to garbage classification and detection in rural areas. In general, we propose an attention combination mechanism based on the YOLOv5 algorithm to build a better backbone network structure, add a new small object detection layer in the head network to enhance the model's ability to detect small objects, adopt the CIoU loss function to optimize the output prediction bounding box, and choose the Adam optimization algorithm to train the model. Our proposed YOLOv5s-CSS model detects a single garbage image in 0.021Â s with a detection accuracy of 96.4%. Compared with the YOLOv5 algorithm and the classic detection algorithm, the improved algorithm has better detection speed and detection accuracy. At the same time, the complexity of the network model is reduced to a certain extent, which can meet the requirements of real-time detection of rural domestic garbage.

