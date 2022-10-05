Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says

Read full article on original website
Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
Artist goes conceptual on suspicious check: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A local artist reported Oct. 1 that she may have been a victim of a fraud scheme, although she actually received money from the crooks in the process. She told police a buyer through social media had set up a deal to pay $500 for one of her works. But...
cleveland19.com
Springfield Township man killed in officer-involved shooting filed federal civil lawsuit 2 months prior
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Springfield Township man who died following an officer-shooting on Wednesday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the township two months before. The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 38-year-old Jeremy McCracken. He died from a gunshot wound to his torso. According to...
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
Speeding California man who drove through stop sign arrested on local felony warrant: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Warrant arrest: Washington Boulevard. At 12:30 a.m. Sept. 26, an officer stopped a car that was speeding and that was driven through a stop sign without any braking. The driver, a California man, 34, was found to be wanted on a Warrensville Heights police felony warrant.
Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights library security guard reports threat by teen armed with fake gun
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard at the Cleveland Heights Public Library told police he was threatened by a 13-year-old who he thought may have a real gun. The security officer at the Lee Road branch of the library called 911 on Thursday, just before 5:00 pm. He...
East Cleveland police continue investigation into man’s death from late September shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police continue to investigate a late September shooting in which a man was killed and another was injured. Mitchell Erwin, 41, of East Cleveland died in the shooting that happened Sept. 29, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The second man has since been released from University Hospitals after being treated for his injuries, police said.
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
Handgun stolen from unlocked car: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Theft from vehicle: Bel Aire Circle. A resident at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 called the Westlake Police Department to report that their car, parked in their driveway, had been entered overnight. The car had been accidentally left unlocked. Missing items included a handgun, sunglasses, and...
Suspect in fatal hit-skip involving motorcycle caught after 2-hour manhunt
NORWALK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man accused driving off after plowing into the back of a motorcycle, killing the driver, is in custody after a two-hour manhunt in a wooded area. Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the State Highway Patrol. He is being held in the Huron County Jail.
Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
72-year-old woman threatens to shoot roommate: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 1:59 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 42-year-old Cleveland resident was arrested. Threats, Kenilworth Road. On Sept. 27 at 7:27 p.m. a woman...
Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter
The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
6-year-old boy injured in crash during funeral procession in Akron dies, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 6-year-old boy who was critically injured in a crash during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon has died, Akron police said. Officials have not yet publicly identified the boy in the incident that happened just before 3 p.m. on Arlington Street near Sixth Avenue, according to police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
City worker and garbage truck driver get into argument: Highland Heights Police Blotter
The city’s service department said Sept. 29 that one of the employees was in an argument with a Kimble truck driver. Officers spoke with a manager from Kimble and learned there was a misunderstanding between their driver and the city employee due to a language barrier. The situation was...
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
Details released on fatal officer-involved shooting in Lorain
A use of deadly force investigation is underway, after Lorain police shot and killed a man Friday morning.
Two instances of child enticement reported in two days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
