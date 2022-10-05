Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KAKE TV
12-year-old Kansas boy gets heart transplant after collapsing at school
OLATHE, Kan. (KAKE) - When a A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school, his teachers rushed to resuscitate him. KMBC reports Max Kotchavar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School Olathe when he collapsed and his heart stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
Overland Park woman finishes proton therapy treatment for brain tumor
Lisa Webb and her family received great news -- after six weeks of proton therapy treatments on her brain tumor.
Overland Park spinal stroke victim returns home after over a month in hospital
For more than two months Natasha Boggs was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
Blue Springs elementary school goes on lockout
A Blue Springs elementary school went under lockout on Thursday after it received a tip about a suspicious person in the area.
KCTV 5
Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver dies from injuries days after being struck by vehicle running from KCPD
A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week involving a suspect that was running from Kansas City, Missouri police.
WIBW
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Lenexa man injured in I-635 crash after falling asleep at the wheel
A Kansas man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
Kansas family still searching for answers over 30 years since disappearance
Randy Leach disappeared after a pre-graduation party in Leavenworth County, Kansas, in 1988. Since then his disappearance has been a mystery.
Court docs: Woman shot, killed in Shawnee apartment was pregnant
Court documents show Kathleen Dampier was pregnant when her on-again, off-again boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her at a Shawnee apartment.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Comments / 0