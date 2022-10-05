ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

KAKE TV

12-year-old Kansas boy gets heart transplant after collapsing at school

OLATHE, Kan. (KAKE) - When a A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school, his teachers rushed to resuscitate him. KMBC reports Max Kotchavar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School Olathe when he collapsed and his heart stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
KCTV 5

Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

