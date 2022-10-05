Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Office market set to ‘spit and sputter’ for foreseeable future
As the U.S. business world struggles with the return-to-the-office question, the West Michigan office industry remains in flux. The Grand Rapids office market vacancy rate hit 13.1% in the third quarter, according to real estate firm JLL’s third quarter 2022 market report released this week. The vacancy rate has continued to rise since the COVID-19 pandemic shifted workers to home and businesses wrestle with the resulting work-from-home trend.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Laser Hard to set up shop in Grand Rapids
A new manufacturing company plans to host an open house next week. Laser Hard Inc. will host an open house from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at its facility, 2766 Three Mile Road in Grand Rapids. Food and beverages from Pork Fat Slim’s food truck will be available. The event...
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
‘Not a place to party’: GR takes action at Reservoir Park
A Grand Rapids park remains closed to all vehicle traffic as concerns continue to grow about late night disturbances.
mibiz.com
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root
Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?
-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action
It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon man is back behind the wheel of his classic Model T after Mother Nature tried to take it out.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
4 West Michigan Wedding Venues that DON’T Discriminate Against the LGBTQIA+ Community
Guess I will not be using this venue as a future wedding venue... Grand Rapids has a wedding venue that says they will not serve or accommodate any LGBTQIA+ couples. Thankfully, the city is giving The Broadway Avenue a fine because they are violating its human rights ordinance. Since The...
Pronto Pups coming to Grand Rapids
Pronto Pups is coming to Grand Rapids for the winter season! Starting today you can get your famous dog fix all winter long at the Fowling Warehouse in Cascade.
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Grand Rapids’ Second Ward commission race pits incumbent against challenger
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Incumbent city commissioner Joe Jones and challenger Lisa M. Knight will face off in the Nov. 8 election to represent Grand Rapids’ Second Ward. The winner will represent the ward alongside Commissioner Milinda Ysasi, whose current term expires in 2024. City commissioners serve four-year...
