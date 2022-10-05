ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Office market set to ‘spit and sputter’ for foreseeable future

As the U.S. business world struggles with the return-to-the-office question, the West Michigan office industry remains in flux. The Grand Rapids office market vacancy rate hit 13.1% in the third quarter, according to real estate firm JLL’s third quarter 2022 market report released this week. The vacancy rate has continued to rise since the COVID-19 pandemic shifted workers to home and businesses wrestle with the resulting work-from-home trend.
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
WZZM 13

Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Laser Hard to set up shop in Grand Rapids

A new manufacturing company plans to host an open house next week. Laser Hard Inc. will host an open house from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at its facility, 2766 Three Mile Road in Grand Rapids. Food and beverages from Pork Fat Slim’s food truck will be available. The event...
mibiz.com

Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
100.5 The River

Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?

-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
