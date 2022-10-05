Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is nice, but it’s not the MLB record: Podcast

Read full article on original website
The inside story of how the Cleveland Guardians drafted Steven Kwan – Terry Pluto
“People can talk about Steven Kwan being only 5-foot-9, but Jose Ramirez is 5-foot-9 and he’s our best player. Willie Mays was 5-foot-10. Baseball players come in all shapes and sizes.”. – Cleveland Guardians scout Conor Glassey.
Guardians held collective breath when Tampa Bay challenged Amed Rosario’s tag of second base: Game 1 turning point
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For a few brief moments Friday, the José Ramírez home run that turned around a one-run Cleveland deficit nearly became a turning point in the opposite direction for the Guardians. Tampa Bay thought base runner Amed Rosario had missed second base before scoring ahead...
Cleveland rookie Oscar Gonzalez and the homer that ended a marathon: 'I heard the loudest noise of my life'
The second it left the bat, everyone in the stadium knew it was gone. And Oscar Gonzalez and his 'SpongeBob" walk-up song sent the Rays home.
HO-SAY, HO-SAY and what a day for the Cleveland Guardians – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There was a video of John Adams playing his drum from his nursing home to fire up the fans. There was Guardians super-fan Peter Knab not giving in to Cerebral Palsy. He made the first pitch from his wheelchair to a roaring ovation. There was Jose...
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Sam Hentges highlights a dominant day for Guardians’ bullpen in AL wild card clincher
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sam Hentges says there is a quiet confidence among Guardians relievers, and that confidence was earned through performances like Saturday’s stunning shutout win against Tampa Bay. “We come to the ballpark every day and we don’t really back down from challenges,” Hentges said. “That’s preached...
Guardians eliminate Rays, 1-0, on Oscar Gonzalez’s homer in the 15th inning; advance to ALDS
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It ended for the Rays with Corey Kluber on the mound in a ballpark he used to call home. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off home run in the 15th inning off Kluber on Saturday to give the Guardians a 1-0 victory to eliminate the Rays and advance to the ALDS against the Yankees on Tuesday in New York.
Watch Oscar Gonzalez send the Guardians to the AL Division Series with a walk-off home run vs. Tampa (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 15th inning Saturday to send Cleveland into the American League Division Series with a walk-off win against Tampa Bay. Gonzalez, delivered the eighth walk-off plate appearance in Cleveland playoff history and the...
Guardians survive a pair of Tampa replay challenges in wild card clinching win: Game 2 turning points
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Replay reviews have not always been kind to Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Once the fate of a play gets turned over to the powers that be in New York, the result has often confounded and confused the Guardians’ skipper. But in Saturday’s wild card clinching...
Myles Straw’s defense takes the air out of Tampa’s sails early, saves Guardians late
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is a certain sense of calm that settles over the crowd when a batted ball is headed toward Myles Straw in center field. It’s almost as if Guardians fans are aware of their own breathing while the ball is in the air. Straw took...
Watch José Ramírez save a run in extra innings for the Guardians with a brilliant stop and throw (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez won Friday’s American League wild card opener against Tampa Bay with his bat, hitting a home run for Cleveland’s only two runs of the game. On Saturday, he used his glove and arm to keep the Guardians alive in extra innings.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates from AL wild card Game 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Rays in Game 2 of the AL wild card series at Progressive Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Previewing the Bengals’ prime-time battle with Baltimore: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Strictly Stripes podcast is finally here!. We’re excited to finally launch a pod on all things Bengals, including analysis and opinion. We preview the Bengals’ big prime-time matchup against Baltimore on the road Sunday night as both teams sit at 2-2 looking for AFC North supremacy.
Guardians’ Shane Bieber pitches lights out with some hard-earned perspective
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A couple years ago Shane Bieber would have used what happened to him in the first postseason start of his career as motivation when he faced the Rays on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild card series. Make no mistake, he has thought more than...
About Shane Bieber & Terry Francona managing playoff style – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three wild card playoffs:. 1. Shane Bieber has been a class act from the moment he arrived in Cleveland in 2018. That’s why it’s refreshing (but not surprising) to hear him praise the Cleveland fans after the game: “For all the fans to show up like the did the first day of the postseason for a noon game, it’s fun. I know I speak for everyone in the clubhouse. We definitely feed off that – the home crowd getting into it, backing us. That was awesome.”
Guardians vs. Rays, Game 2 pitching matchup: RHP Triston McKenzie vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 2 of the AL wild card series between the Rays and Guardians starts at 12:07 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field. Tickets for the game are sold out. The Guardians won Friday’s series opener, 2-1 behind a two-run home run by José Ramírez and a strong start by right-hander Shane Bieber.
