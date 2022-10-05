Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few dry days before the rain
SUNDAY: Cool with a few clouds in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most Arkansans where skies are clear, but a disturbance over Oklahoma will bring a few clouds into west and central Arkansas keeping temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. Skies will become mostly sunny in...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Great Fall Weekend on the Way
Cool high pressure will build south into Arkansas through the weekend bringing wonderful Autumn weather. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with highs in the 70s. Return flow commences Monday with highs warming into the 80s to around 90° through mid week. A cold front will bring a decent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More sunshine Friday, but not quite as warm
FRIDAY MORNING: We start our Friday with mostly clear skies and slightly milder temperatures, mostly in the upper 50s. But with a passing cold front, temperatures only reach the upper 70s by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will still be warmer than average into the afternoon. But we won’t be as...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front moving through today will take temperatures down to seasonal normals this weekend
It will be a warm afternoon, but not hot like Thursday got. The cool front moving through the state is helping that. Little Rock will still be well above average with an afternoon high temperature of 84°. The average for today is 78°. But thanks to the cool front it will be back to and even slightly below average Saturday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & hot this afternoon; it will start to cool off tomorrow
After reaching the 80s well before Noon, it will keep warming to 90° in Little Rock this afternoon. A cool front is coming through tomorrow. Temperatures will start to cool off in time for the weekend. There will be no rain with this front, but rain does look possible next Thursday.
Kait 8
Oct. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
Burn bans continue to expand across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer might be long gone, but continued dry weather and lack of rain have kept the state's burn bans around for a while longer. Nearly all of Arkansas' 75 counties are faced with the burn ban— with the ban in effect in 66 counties.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s how to view Wednesday’s International Space Station flyover
The International Space Station is set to fly over Arkansas Wednesday night and conditions are nearly perfect for viewing!
Report: 20% of Arkansas renters are behind on payments
Analysts with myelisting.com conducted a national study to determine the percentage of renters behind on payments in each state.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
arkansasedc.com
Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas
Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
What is a burn ban and what does it mean for Arkansans?
ARKANSAS, USA — What exactly is a burn ban?. Burn bans are enacted due to hazardous weather and dry conditions, prohibiting people in impacted counties from burning outdoors. A burn ban will be issued by a county judge when the fire danger in an area is high. To find...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
