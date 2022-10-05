ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few dry days before the rain

SUNDAY: Cool with a few clouds in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most Arkansans where skies are clear, but a disturbance over Oklahoma will bring a few clouds into west and central Arkansas keeping temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. Skies will become mostly sunny in...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Great Fall Weekend on the Way

Cool high pressure will build south into Arkansas through the weekend bringing wonderful Autumn weather. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with highs in the 70s. Return flow commences Monday with highs warming into the 80s to around 90° through mid week. A cold front will bring a decent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Oct. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Burn bans continue to expand across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer might be long gone, but continued dry weather and lack of rain have kept the state's burn bans around for a while longer. Nearly all of Arkansas' 75 counties are faced with the burn ban— with the ban in effect in 66 counties.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
CAMDEN, AR
arkansasedc.com

Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas

Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

