wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, local artists from kindergarteners to adults gathered at Jackson Square to support scholarship programs for Roane State Community College students. Guests were able to claim a square to draw on, as long as they brought their own materials. More than 50 squares were...
WSMV
Horse Haven of Tennessee brings back Fall Harvest Fest this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee will bring back its Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair this Saturday to raise money for its animal rescue. The event will consist of a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, games, and other entertainment, along with guests being able to see all of their horses.
wvlt.tv
Boo! at the Zoo returns to Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Boo! at the Zoo is back at Zoo Knoxville with three upcoming weekends of fun. Other dates for Boo! at the Zoo include Oct. 13-16, and Oct. 20-23, from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. each evening. The Zoo is hosting one more night offering tickets exclusively for...
WATE
Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
visitmysmokies.com
New Addition Announced for This Year’s Pigeon Forge Winterfest
Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:
Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
wvlt.tv
30th Anniversary of Sevier County Food Ministires
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding’s and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. There have been 77 crashes involving injuries to pedestrians this year so far, compared to 55 all of 2021. A mother's touch. Updated: 2 hours ago. A mother's touch.
wvlt.tv
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. mom bakes birthday cakes for foster children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Knox County woman turned her passion to purpose by baking birthday cakes for kids in foster care. Creating home made frosting on scratch made cake started as a stress reliever for Amber Wheat. In March of 2021 she launched Bakeroos, a non-profit that bakes...
wvlt.tv
Cool start to Saturday, mild sunshine this afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overall, not a bad weekend, but we’ll be cooler through the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Food Ministries celebrates 30 years of feeding neighbors
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministries held a community celebration on Thursday for 30 years of feeding neighbors in Sevier County. It was in 1992 when the non-profit organization was founded to help fulfill the nutritional needs of Sevier County. On Thursday, the group invited the community to...
WBIR
Knoxville approves $825k contract to build foundation for massive art piece in Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday that will set the foundation for a massive, new piece of art in downtown Knoxville. The city council voted 7-1 in favor of entering into a nearly $825,000 agreement with Blount Contractors to build the pier foundation that the "Pier 865" canopy sculpture will sit atop in the Cradle of Country Music Park.
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge’s Country Tonite Theatre remembers Loretta Lynn
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 90 years old, country music star Loretta Lynn passed away in her Tennessee home. She was a coal miner’s daughter from Kentucky although having roots and history right here in East Tennessee. At the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, general manager Jeff...
wvlt.tv
Catch up quick
Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Lynn performed at the theatre six times throughout her career. Your Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year. Updated: 16 hours ago. The star of the...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Harry Sullivan to participate in the Real Men Wear Pink challenge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s own Harry Sullivan is wearing pink all month long!. Harry is participating in this year’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, raising money in the fight against breast cancer with the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn’t matter if you’re...
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends of Kent Carter were remembering him as the friend they say always had a good joke on hand. ”I’ve known Kent, I don’t know, 30 years, there’s not one conversation where I remember going ‘wow we had a serious conversation’ we weren’t those people,” said lifelong friend Leeshaun Taylor.
