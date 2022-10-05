Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Charlotte County distribution sites for Sunday, Oct. 9
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The operating hours for the Charlotte County Points of Distribution will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Charlotte County has three food and water distribution centers opened:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from 10 a.m. to 4...
snntv.com
Englewood water customers remain on boil water notice
ENGLEWOOD (SNN TV) - Englewood Water District customers are still on a boil water notice. The Herald-Tribune reports water pressure was restored in the district by Thursday evening but sewer service isn't fully restored yet. The district said Saturday it still has 7 lift stations using generators; around 3,000 customers have no sewer service.
snntv.com
Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida sees influx of injured and orphaned animals
VENICE (WSNN) - Not only were people affected by Hurricane Ian, but so were animals. One wildlife rescue center on the Suncoast has received hundreds of injured or orphaned critters. Due to the storm, the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida in Venice has seen a dramatic increase in patients. Right...
snntv.com
Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO praised all staff as heroes
Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) is seeing a record breaking amount of patients at their emergency centers. Fawcett and Englewood are among the many hospitals forced to evacuate patients before the hurricane. Their doors remain closed until storm damage can be repaired. Sarasota Memorial is taking on these extra patients to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
Crist gets VoteWater endorsement, which supported DeSantis in 2018
FLORIDA (SNN TV) - Congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist notches a key endorsement this week from a group which supported Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018. Crist's campaign announced an endorsement from the environmental group VoteWater. VoteWater is a non-partisan environmental group that endorsed candidates in both parties in...
snntv.com
Residents who suffered roof damage may be eligible for Operation Blue Roof
NORTH PORT - Operation blue roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. “What the program does is it provides a fabric reinforced covering for roofs that have damaged, less than 50 percent, it’s a free service offered by the U.S. corps of engineers," said City of North Port Emergency Manager, Michael Ryan.
snntv.com
Venice residents escape Forbes Trail flooding
Major flooding trapped a community of Venice residents in their homes. They were able to escape through a new extension of the Legacy Trail. "Simply because we can not exit through South Moon Drive. Which is the only way in legally,” said resident Charlie Conrad. Cars are restricted from...
snntv.com
Disaster Recovery Center now open in North Port
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in North Port. The center is located at the Shannon Staub Public Library at 4675 Career Lane near the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit off of I-75. The center has information from FEMA, state agencies, and the U.S. Small...
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice is Supporting Families Who Are In Need After the Hurricane
Red Cross, FEMA, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice, and the National Guard, have joined forces to support families who are in need, after hurricane Ian, and they need our help. The Ian relief team is distributing tarps, water, ice , and MRE’s, to struggling families. Catholic Charities...
snntv.com
Sarasota Boxing Club on the ropes, needing new home
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is still looking for a new home, and it needs one fast. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is still looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends tomorrow.
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 - October 7th
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Absence makes the heart grow fonder they say, and Friday Football Fever is back after missing last week due to Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are still with those struggling following Ian. But tonight, we return to the gridiron, even if its a condensed version this week, with schools still finding their footing post-Ian.
Comments / 0