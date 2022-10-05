ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
snntv.com

Charlotte County distribution sites for Sunday, Oct. 9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The operating hours for the Charlotte County Points of Distribution will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Charlotte County has three food and water distribution centers opened:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from 10 a.m. to 4...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Englewood water customers remain on boil water notice

ENGLEWOOD (SNN TV) - Englewood Water District customers are still on a boil water notice. The Herald-Tribune reports water pressure was restored in the district by Thursday evening but sewer service isn't fully restored yet. The district said Saturday it still has 7 lift stations using generators; around 3,000 customers have no sewer service.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO praised all staff as heroes

Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) is seeing a record breaking amount of patients at their emergency centers. Fawcett and Englewood are among the many hospitals forced to evacuate patients before the hurricane. Their doors remain closed until storm damage can be repaired. Sarasota Memorial is taking on these extra patients to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
snntv.com

Crist gets VoteWater endorsement, which supported DeSantis in 2018

FLORIDA (SNN TV) - Congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist notches a key endorsement this week from a group which supported Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018. Crist's campaign announced an endorsement from the environmental group VoteWater. VoteWater is a non-partisan environmental group that endorsed candidates in both parties in...
FLORIDA STATE
snntv.com

Residents who suffered roof damage may be eligible for Operation Blue Roof

NORTH PORT - Operation blue roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. “What the program does is it provides a fabric reinforced covering for roofs that have damaged, less than 50 percent, it’s a free service offered by the U.S. corps of engineers," said City of North Port Emergency Manager, Michael Ryan.
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

Venice residents escape Forbes Trail flooding

Major flooding trapped a community of Venice residents in their homes. They were able to escape through a new extension of the Legacy Trail. "Simply because we can not exit through South Moon Drive. Which is the only way in legally,” said resident Charlie Conrad. Cars are restricted from...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Disaster Recovery Center now open in North Port

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in North Port. The center is located at the Shannon Staub Public Library at 4675 Career Lane near the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit off of I-75. The center has information from FEMA, state agencies, and the U.S. Small...
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Verizon Wireless#Emergency Calls#Floridians#State
snntv.com

Sarasota Boxing Club on the ropes, needing new home

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is still looking for a new home, and it needs one fast. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is still looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends tomorrow.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 - October 7th

BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Absence makes the heart grow fonder they say, and Friday Football Fever is back after missing last week due to Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are still with those struggling following Ian. But tonight, we return to the gridiron, even if its a condensed version this week, with schools still finding their footing post-Ian.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy