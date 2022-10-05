Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Discovering new cancer treatments in the 'dark matter' of the human genome
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Switzerland. Among the different types of cancers, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) kills the most patients and remains largely incurable. Unfortunately, even newly approved therapies can extend the life of patients by only a few months and only few survive the metastatic stadium long-term. Thus, new treatments that attack the cancer in novel ways are sought.
Phys.org
Researchers discover a rare new blood group system
Scientists from the University of Bristol and NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) have discovered a rare new blood group system. The findings, published in Blood, also solve a 30-year mystery. A person's blood type is determined by the presence or absence of proteins known as blood groups that are present...
Engineers created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
The world is rethinking nuclear power plants in the face of climate change. Your average plant produces 8,000 times more power than fossil fuels and is environmentally friendly. There's one massive caveat, though, in the form of nuclear disasters, such as the 1986 Chernobyl incident and the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Phys.org
Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds
A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. Yet new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus—called myxoma—that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.
Phys.org
Substance with anti-tumor properties found in the extract of a fungus
Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from the Pushchino Scientific Center for Biological Research of RAS and Lomonosov Moscow State University discovered a never-before-seen substance with anti-tumor properties in the extract of the fungus Aspergillus cavernicola. The study was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. Cis-cavernamine, a pigment...
Phys.org
Satellites detect methane plume in Nord Stream leak
Following unusual seismic disturbances in the Baltic Sea, several leaks were discovered last week in the underwater Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, near Denmark and Sweden. Neither pipeline was transporting gas at the time of the blasts, but they still contained pressurized methane—the main component of natural gas—which spewed out producing a wide stream of bubbles on the sea surface.
Phys.org
RNA origami enables applications in synthetic biology
Developing tools for precise control of biological processes has been one of the main pillars of the now mature field of synthetic biology. These scientific tools borrow principles from a multitude of research fields which, when combined, enable unique applications that are potentially transformative for the modern society. Translating modern...
Scientists finally solve a 30-year-old mystery by discovering a new set of blood groups
Turns out, uncovering the exceedingly rare Er system could be lifesaving.
Phys.org
What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein's 'spooky action at a distance'
The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding one of the most mysterious of all natural phenomena: quantum entanglement. In the simplest terms, quantum entanglement means that aspects of one particle of an entangled pair depend on aspects of the other particle, no...
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
Phys.org
Scientists peel back ancient layers of banana DNA to reveal 'mystery ancestors'
Bananas are thought to have been first domesticated by people 7,000 years ago on the island of New Guinea. But the domestication history of bananas is complicated, while their classification is hotly debated, as boundaries between species and subspecies are often unclear. Now, a study in Frontiers in Plant Science...
Phys.org
New gene-editing platform broadens scope of use of CRISPR gene editing
A team of researchers at Northwestern University has devised a new platform for gene editing that could inform the future application of a near-limitless library of CRISPR-based therapeutics. Using chemical design and synthesis, the team brought together the Nobel-prize winning technology with therapeutic technology born in their own lab to...
Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami
When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research.
Phys.org
The thinking undead: How dormant bacteria calculate their return to life
Facing starvation and stress conditions, some bacteria enter a dormant state in which life processes stop. Shutting down into a deep dormancy allows these cells, called spores, to withstand punishing extremes of heat, pressure and even the harsh conditions of outer space. Eventually, when conditions become favorable, spores that may...
Gizmodo
The Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Spawned a Monster Tsunami
A team modeling the aftermath of the asteroid impact that doomed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago say that the collision also created a global tsunami that devastated coastlines from North America to New Zealand. The researchers studied ancient sediments from over 100 sites around the world, to see how...
Phys.org
New system designs nanomaterials that conduct heat in specific ways
Computer chips are packed with billions of microscopic transistors that enable powerful computation, but also generate a great deal of heat. A buildup of heat can slow a computer processor and make it less efficient and reliable. Engineers employ heat sinks to keep chips cool, sometimes along with fans or liquid cooling systems; however, these methods often require a lot of energy to operate.
Phys.org
New form of silicon could revolutionize semiconductor industry
After a 10-year research study that started by accident and was met with skepticism, a team of Northeastern University mechanical engineers was able to synthesize highly dense, ultra-narrow silicon nanowires that could revolutionize the semiconductor industry. Their research appears in Nature Communications. Yung Joon Jung, Northeastern professor of mechanical and...
Nature.com
How noncoding RNAs began to leave the junkyard
The research community focused on noncoding RNAs keeps growing. Skepticism about the field has some history. You have full access to this article via your institution. Junk. In the view ofsome, that's what noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) are - genes that are transcribed but not translated into proteins. With one of his ncRNA papers, University of Queensland researcher Tim Mercer recalls that two reviewers said, "this is good" and the third said, "this is all junk; noncoding RNAs aren't functional." Debates over ncRNAs, in Mercer's view, have generally moved from 'it's all junk' to 'which ones are functional?' and 'what are they doing?' Researchers are mapping out the future of the field, which is the theme of a second story in this issue. Scientists in the ncRNA field have faced skepticism and worked to dispel it. Here are some individual histories.
Phys.org
Optical foundations illuminated by quantum light
Optics, the study of light, is one of the oldest fields in physics and has never ceased to surprise researchers. Although the classical description of light as a wave phenomenon is rarely questioned, the physical origins of some optical effects are. A team of researchers at Tampere University have brought the discussion on one fundamental wave effect, the debate around the anomalous behavior of focused light waves, to the quantum domain.
Nature.com
A multi-camera and multimodal dataset for posture and gait analysis
Monitoring gait and posture while using assisting robotic devices is relevant to attain effective assistance and assess the user's progression throughout time. This work presents a multi-camera, multimodal, and detailed dataset involving 14 healthy participants walking with a wheeled robotic walker equipped with a pair of affordable cameras. Depth data were acquired at 30 fps and synchronized with inertial data from Xsens MTw Awinda sensors and kinematic data from the segments of the Xsens biomechanical model, acquired at 60"‰Hz. Participants walked with the robotic walker at 3 different gait speeds, across 3 different walking scenarios/paths at 3 different locations. In total, this dataset provides approximately 92"‰minutes of total recording time, which corresponds to nearly 166.000 samples of synchronized data. This dataset may contribute to the scientific research by allowing the development and evaluation of: (i) vision-based pose estimation algorithms, exploring classic or deep learning approaches; (ii) human detection and tracking algorithms; (iii) movement forecasting; and (iv) biomechanical analysis of gait/posture when using a rehabilitation device.
