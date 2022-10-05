The research community focused on noncoding RNAs keeps growing. Skepticism about the field has some history. You have full access to this article via your institution. Junk. In the view ofsome, that's what noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) are - genes that are transcribed but not translated into proteins. With one of his ncRNA papers, University of Queensland researcher Tim Mercer recalls that two reviewers said, "this is good" and the third said, "this is all junk; noncoding RNAs aren't functional." Debates over ncRNAs, in Mercer's view, have generally moved from 'it's all junk' to 'which ones are functional?' and 'what are they doing?' Researchers are mapping out the future of the field, which is the theme of a second story in this issue. Scientists in the ncRNA field have faced skepticism and worked to dispel it. Here are some individual histories.

