Early Morning Fire Damages Stafford Home

Photo courtesy Stafford Township Fire Company #1

STAFFORD – Flames engulfed a home in the Coves section of Beach Haven West early this morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m., prompting a response from the Stafford Township Fire Company along with Stafford Township EMS, Barnegat Fire Company and a FAST Team from Forked River Fire Company.

According to first responders, the fire was on the exterior of the home and extended into the attic. The incident commander called an additional engine company from Eagleswood Fire Company.

Photo courtesy Stafford Township Fire Company #1

It took about three hours for crews to control the fire and fully extinguish it, officials said.

At this time, the fire is under investigation by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Ocean County Fire Marshal.

Assisting at the scene were Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company Station 11, Forked River Fire Department, Eagleswood Volunteer Fire Company Station 52, Waretown Volunteer Fire Company, Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services, Stafford Township Police Department, Stafford Township Office of Fire Prevention, Ocean County Sheriff Communications, Ocean County Fire Coordinators and Ocean County Fire Marshall’s Office.