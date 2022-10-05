The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet for Game 2 in The Big Apple! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Mets prediction and pick. How bout’ them Friars!? Who would have guessed the Padres would smash four home runs against Max Scherzer in a playoff game? San Diego showed up for Game 1 in New York with vengeance and proved a major point last night. The Padres are for real. This is a stacked roster that has the ability to pitch with the best of them and hit with the best of them. Yu Darvish was electric last night and only allowed the one solo shot from Eduardo Escobar.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO