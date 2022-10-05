Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB・
Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1. The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out...
Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency
Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KOKI FOX 23
MLB playoffs: Mariners ride dominant Luis Castillo past Blue Jays, Phillies stage epic comeback vs. Cardinals
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs
The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shane Bieber goes full Thanos with 2-word take on Jose Ramirez’ performance for Guardians vs. Rays
The Cleveland Guardians were led by Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez in their Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series. Bieber shared a Thanos-esque take on Jose Ramirez after the game, per Al Pawlowski on Twitter. “He’s inevitable,” Bieber said of Ramirez....
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The last remaining unbeaten squad in the NFL will put their 4-0 record to the test as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Eagles-Cardinals prediction and pick will be unveiled. Hands down the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
NL Wild Card Odds: Padres vs. Mets Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet for Game 2 in The Big Apple! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Mets prediction and pick. How bout’ them Friars!? Who would have guessed the Padres would smash four home runs against Max Scherzer in a playoff game? San Diego showed up for Game 1 in New York with vengeance and proved a major point last night. The Padres are for real. This is a stacked roster that has the ability to pitch with the best of them and hit with the best of them. Yu Darvish was electric last night and only allowed the one solo shot from Eduardo Escobar.
Seven Astros Farmhands Join Club for Workouts Ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros have added seven players from their Triple-A affiliate ahead of the postseason roster crunch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend
Triston McKenzie is set to start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians. And a pitcher who made a number of important starts for Cleveland during his career, CC Sabathia, is reportedly in attendance, per Andre Knott. “CC Sabathia is a man of his word. He said he’d be here […] The post Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Manny Machado reveals Padres’ X-factor after 4-HR game off Max Scherzer
The San Diego Padres stunned the MLB world after smashing 4 home runs off of New York Mets’ star pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. National League MVP candidate and Padres’ superstar Manny Machado revealed San Diego’s X-Factor following the game, per The Athletic. “He’s (Trent Grisham) huge for […] The post Manny Machado reveals Padres’ X-factor after 4-HR game off Max Scherzer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets star Francisco Lindor vows to make good on promise to Jeff McNeil following batting crown
The long and grueling baseball regular season has finally reached its conclusion. After 162 games, the New York Mets have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, posting an impressive 101-61 record. Buoyed by elite talent such as Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer, the Mets appear geared to make a deep playoff run. But no one should forget the contributions of second baseman Jeff McNeil, who posted the best season of his career with the Mets in addition to winning the NL batting crown.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0