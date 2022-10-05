“Into the Breeches!” Is a Love Letter to the Theater: Wartime Play-Within-a-Play Brings Laughs, Love for Ole Miss Department of Theatre and Film’s Season Opener

The All Tore Up play at 6 pm on Saturday, October 8. Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Steve Brewer originally hails from Little Rock, Arkansas. He got a cheap electric guitar for Christmas when he was 15 and has been playing off and on ever since. He was first attracted to British Blues Rock guitarists, Eric Clapton and Alvin Lee, but then sought out their influences, including BB King, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, and others. In college and graduate school in the 1980s and early 90s, he got interested in Punk and Alternative Rock. His current playing combines Blues, Country, Rockabilly, Jazz, and Alternative Rock. He has lived in Oxford, Mississippi since 1996, where he is a professor of biology at the University of Mississippi, studying plant ecology.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO