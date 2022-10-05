“Into the Breeches!” Is a Love Letter to the Theater: Wartime Play-Within-a-Play Brings Laughs, Love for Ole Miss Department of Theatre and Film’s Season Opener

Read full article on original website
Related
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: The All Tore Up
The All Tore Up play at 6 pm on Saturday, October 8. Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Steve Brewer originally hails from Little Rock, Arkansas. He got a cheap electric guitar for Christmas when he was 15 and has been playing off and on ever since. He was first attracted to British Blues Rock guitarists, Eric Clapton and Alvin Lee, but then sought out their influences, including BB King, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, and others. In college and graduate school in the 1980s and early 90s, he got interested in Punk and Alternative Rock. His current playing combines Blues, Country, Rockabilly, Jazz, and Alternative Rock. He has lived in Oxford, Mississippi since 1996, where he is a professor of biology at the University of Mississippi, studying plant ecology.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker
One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Commemorative College World Series Photo Book Debuts from Nautilus Publishing
Publication of book as “unlikely” as Rebels’ national championship run. A new photographic book, Ole Miss: 2022 Baseball National Champions (Nautilus; $48), debuted on October 1, 2022. The oversized, 160-page book chronicles the Rebels’ unlikely and dramatic path to the national title, featuring 200+ stunning photographs.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Friday, October 7, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
The Library: NEUTRAL SNAP (9 pm) The Powerhouse: Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams (7:30 pm) Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library: Storytime (10:30 am & 3 pm) NOTE: ALL HOURS AND MENUS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!. Ajax Diner. 118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880 – view menu...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalvoice.net
Grab Your Lederhosen! Oxford Growler’s 8th Annual Bratoberfest Is Coming Sunday, October 9
Starting at 4 pm on Sunday, October 9, The Oxford Growler will host their annual Octoberfest celebration, Bratoberfest. Along with over a dozen different Octoberfest beers, Growler will be serving up beer brats, German potato salad, pretzels, and more. Admission is free, but there are limited VIP tickets available now. The $20 VIP ticket includes a pretzel, a brat plate, a souvenir stein, and entry into the stein-holding contest. The $10 ticket will include the brat plate with potato salad. All Octoberfest beers will be $5. There will be prizes for lederhosen and stein holding, so get dressed up and ready for some Octoberfest fun! For tickets and more information, contact The Growler ar 662-638-0600 or stop by their location in the atrium on North Lamar Boulevard just off The Square.
thelocalvoice.net
Burglary on Pegues Road in Oxford, Mississippi Foiled by Police
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
thelocalvoice.net
Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
Comments / 0