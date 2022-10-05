ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

SC man accused of killing 1, injuring 2 in apartment shooting

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday for a shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead and two injured in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department charged 20-year-old Ahmad Evans, of Greenwood, with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

We previously reported that police responded to a shooting on September 28th on New Market Street. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries and another victim was pronounced dead.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Jamison La-Monte Hall.

Evans was taken into custody and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

The case is under investigation by the Greenwood Police Department.

