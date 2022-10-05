Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
Augusta Free Press
Commonwealth offers new program and website for unclaimed property
The Commonwealth’s new KAPS program and website make it easier for residents to identify and claim unclaimed property. KAPS was launched by the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division. “The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of...
Augusta Free Press
National Fire Prevention Week: Make a home fire escape plan
As National Fire Prevention Week continues, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs urges Virginia residents to make an escape plan with two ways out of every room. According to the NFPA, only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan. “Fire moves...
