Mississippi State

vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
CLINTON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nypressnews.com

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23

Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Catfish Row Museum to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America”

The Catfish Row Museum in Vicksburg is one of six Mississippi sites selected to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” a portable multi-kiosk exhibit. Through a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) division, the Mississippi Humanities Council is bringing “Voices and Votes” to Mississippi communities, including Hattiesburg, Utica, Booneville, Pascagoula, Natchez, and Vicksburg, from March 2022 through January 2023.
VICKSBURG, MS
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Teens Collect 30,000+ Bottles for Mississippi Water Drive

I’m A Star Foundation Teen Influencers, Duval County Public Schools and JaxParks collected a total of 30,161 bottles of water to send to Jackson, MS. For four hours steadily residents pulled up in their cars and dropped off packs of water at the Mississippi Water Drive at James Weldon Johnson Park. Teen volunteers from I’m A Star Foundation, 5000 Role Models of Excellence, Raines High School Royal Court and Andrew Jackson High School Royal Court worked together collecting cases, passing out thank you cards and keeping a count. Thanks to generous donations from sponsors, their selected staff will deliver donations to Jackson, MS. The sponsorship includes the cost of an overnight stay for the driver.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder in custody. Deputies discover drugs, arrest second person after serving search warrant.

A Mississippi man with an active warrant for attempted murder in connection with an April shooting is now in custody. On October 5, 2022, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received information that Demarques Washington was at 3066 Gradyville Road. Washington had an active arrest warrant for attempted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
JACKSON, MS

