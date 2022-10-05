I’m A Star Foundation Teen Influencers, Duval County Public Schools and JaxParks collected a total of 30,161 bottles of water to send to Jackson, MS. For four hours steadily residents pulled up in their cars and dropped off packs of water at the Mississippi Water Drive at James Weldon Johnson Park. Teen volunteers from I’m A Star Foundation, 5000 Role Models of Excellence, Raines High School Royal Court and Andrew Jackson High School Royal Court worked together collecting cases, passing out thank you cards and keeping a count. Thanks to generous donations from sponsors, their selected staff will deliver donations to Jackson, MS. The sponsorship includes the cost of an overnight stay for the driver.

JACKSON, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO