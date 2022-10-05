HARDY updates fans after bus accident: “I’m alive and that’s all that matters”

Hardy is home and recovering after getting in an accident on his tour bus that left him and three others with “serious injuries.” He and his fiancé, Caleigh Ryan, took to Instagram to update his fans.

