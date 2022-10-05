JACKSON, Tenn. — October 4 is the annual National Night Out, which is a chance for residents to talk and hang out with law enforcement to create better relationships. “This event is so important. It’s important for the community and the residents to come out and engage with the first responders, ask questions.. Find out information, just fellowship and get to know their neighbors,” says Stephanie Graham, public coordinator for the Jackson Police Department.

