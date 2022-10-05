ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

WBBJ

Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Your Right to Know

Raymond V. Jenkins, 44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and aggravate4d domestic assault. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond. September 30, 2022. Blake Andrew Smith, 23, Henderson, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the...
HENDERSON, TN
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
JACKSON, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show

JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Habitat for Humanity talks ‘Aging in Place’ program for seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity seeks to help senior citizens through their “Aging in Place” program. Jackson Habitat for Humanity has kicked off the program. The program allocated state funds to support senior citizens by repairing their homes. This program not only repairs their houses, but...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson church gives back to hurricane victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian swept over many parts of Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers. The storm left residents displaced and without resources. After seeing the devastation many people want to know what they can do to help. Terry Hunley is the pastor of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson takes part in National Night Out celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — October 4 is the annual National Night Out, which is a chance for residents to talk and hang out with law enforcement to create better relationships. “This event is so important. It’s important for the community and the residents to come out and engage with the first responders, ask questions.. Find out information, just fellowship and get to know their neighbors,” says Stephanie Graham, public coordinator for the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Spectrum reps visit Carroll County to discuss high-speed internet access

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Spectrum and area leaders discuss broadband in Carroll County. Thursday, Spectrum representatives, along with state and local leaders, shared how they are working to provide affordable, high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved rural areas. This is through programs such as the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity program and Spectrum Internet Assist.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Two indicted in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley

Two men are being held in an officer-involved shooting last year in Ripley. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor, of Lauderdale County, were indicted Monday by a Lauderdale County grand jury and are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail. Demarco Taylor...
RIPLEY, TN

