WBBJ
Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know
Raymond V. Jenkins, 44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and aggravate4d domestic assault. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond. September 30, 2022. Blake Andrew Smith, 23, Henderson, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the...
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
WBBJ
Both parties reach agreement to permit Jackson Pride’s drag show, with terms
JACKSON, Tenn. — After several days, Representative Chris Todd, along with local pastors and the City of Jackson, have come to an agreement regarding Jackson Pride Fest and the drag show. The injunction filed by the local group on Tuesday was heard in Madison County Chancery Court by Chancellor...
WBBJ
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
WBBJ
TBI: New Johnsonville man indicted in connection to 2021 Henderson Co. homicide
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. TBI special agents joined the investigation into the murder of...
Tennessee lawmaker from Mid-South seriously injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation continues tonight after a man was killed and a state lawmaker injured in a car crash. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 18 in Hardeman County. State Representative Ron M. Gant was taken to Regional One in Memphis. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan...
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
WSMV
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
tri-statedefender.com
Mason, TN mayor’s race gets contentious as ‘qualified’ candidate’ fights for place on ballot
Mason, Tennessee has become a political hotspot for more than the nearby highly anticipated Blue Oval City auto plant. In the last week of August, four candidates had qualified to appear on the ballot for mayor this November: the incumbent Emmitt Gooden, Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers, Alderman Eddie Noeman, and Thomas Burrell.
WBBJ
Habitat for Humanity talks ‘Aging in Place’ program for seniors
JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity seeks to help senior citizens through their “Aging in Place” program. Jackson Habitat for Humanity has kicked off the program. The program allocated state funds to support senior citizens by repairing their homes. This program not only repairs their houses, but...
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in crash that killed one person
One person was killed in the crash. Rep. Gant was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
WBBJ
Jackson church gives back to hurricane victims
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian swept over many parts of Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers. The storm left residents displaced and without resources. After seeing the devastation many people want to know what they can do to help. Terry Hunley is the pastor of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
WBBJ
City of Jackson takes part in National Night Out celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — October 4 is the annual National Night Out, which is a chance for residents to talk and hang out with law enforcement to create better relationships. “This event is so important. It’s important for the community and the residents to come out and engage with the first responders, ask questions.. Find out information, just fellowship and get to know their neighbors,” says Stephanie Graham, public coordinator for the Jackson Police Department.
WBBJ
Spectrum reps visit Carroll County to discuss high-speed internet access
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Spectrum and area leaders discuss broadband in Carroll County. Thursday, Spectrum representatives, along with state and local leaders, shared how they are working to provide affordable, high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved rural areas. This is through programs such as the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity program and Spectrum Internet Assist.
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
thunderboltradio.com
Two indicted in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley
Two men are being held in an officer-involved shooting last year in Ripley. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor, of Lauderdale County, were indicted Monday by a Lauderdale County grand jury and are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail. Demarco Taylor...
