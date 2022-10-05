Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
Final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7.
swark.today
Chris Jones Shares Vision to Lift Up Arkansas During Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate
LITTLE ROCK – Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, joined by third-party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., participated in Wednesday’s televised gubernatorial debate, hosted by KATV and moderated by KATV’s Chris May. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee, did not show up and her absence was represented by an empty chair.
RELATED PEOPLE
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
KHBS
Arkansas property tax deadline approaching
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
KATV
'Educate more nurses:' UAPB plans to add more resources after $1.1 million gift
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The nursing program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this week received one of its largest donations in school history from CHI St. Vincent. The program's chairperson, Diann Williams told KATV she was very elated and couldn't wait to share the news with faculty and students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
Wooten 150: Four-star swingman Annor Boateng considering fall visit options
MANSFIELD, Texas -- Annor Boateng is a familiar face at the Wootten’s Top 150 Basketball Camp. A 6-foot-5 strong-built swingman out of North Little Rock (Ark.) Boateng was one of more tougher competitors and highly-regarded juniors at the camp. “I am just trying to show improvement with my skills...
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free ‘Fall for Smiles’ Clinic for Children on Oct. 15
Oct. 7, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Fall for Smiles clinic Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swark.today
First Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate Set for Tonight
TONIGHT – Wednesday, October 5th – 6:30-7 p.m. CT. KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock and over KATV’s entire coverage area. Also viewable online at katv.com. Archive available on YouTube sometime following the debate. What:. Tonight, KATV will air the first of two televised Arkansas gubernatorial debates....
KHBS
Attorney breaks down motions made by Arkansan charged in Jan. 6 riot
ROGERS, Ark. — Prosecutors have until Friday to respond to amotion made by Richard Barnett. Barnett, from Gravette, is charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot. People may remember Barnett from the viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his feet on a desk. His...
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
KATV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
Comments / 0