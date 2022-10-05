ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
CAMDEN, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?

The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
El Dorado, AR
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Fordyce, AR
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Chris Jones Shares Vision to Lift Up Arkansas During Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate

LITTLE ROCK – Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, joined by third-party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., participated in Wednesday’s televised gubernatorial debate, hosted by KATV and moderated by KATV’s Chris May. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee, did not show up and her absence was represented by an empty chair.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Guy Tucker
KHBS

Arkansas property tax deadline approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#P D#Southern State College#Uams#The College Of Pharmacy#Harris Methodist Hospital
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
swark.today

First Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate Set for Tonight

TONIGHT – Wednesday, October 5th – 6:30-7 p.m. CT. KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock and over KATV’s entire coverage area. Also viewable online at katv.com. Archive available on YouTube sometime following the debate. What:. Tonight, KATV will air the first of two televised Arkansas gubernatorial debates....
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy