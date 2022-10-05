ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

K9 deputy finds massive fentanyl tablet shipment in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Deputies say "an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub" in Gainesville led them to the discovery of nearly 600 grams of fentanyl on Thursday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K9 unit....
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

3 charged with operating illegal gambling machines at area convenience stores

Deputies arrested three men Thursday following a multi-agency undercover investigation into illegal gambling in Hall County. After executing search warrants, authorities arrested the suspects at three different convenience stores stretching from the north to south end of the county. The investigation was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of hitting officers with car while avoiding arrest, leaving child behind

FORSYTH, Ga. - The Forsyth Police Department said two of its officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident. Police said Autumn Thomas drove away from officers trying to arrest her on Thursday, throwing one to the ground and hitting another with the front end of her car. Police said both officers, Sgt. David Asbell and Officer Dexter McCune, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, and they are both recovering at home.
FORSYTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Store manager goes after man who she says stole money from her

MARIETTA, Ga - The manager of a Marietta store became irate when she says a man stole money from her, and she wasn't going to let him get away with it. Brittney Maldonado was busy with customers at Sky Beauty Supply Monday. After they finished with their purchases, Maldonado noticed...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills. Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
COBB COUNTY, GA
daystech.org

VR woman pleads guilty of embezzling over $200K | Local News

A Villa Rica girl struck a plea cope with federal prosecutors in relation to costs of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based actual property administration firm. Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded responsible earlier than Judge Steve C. Jones within the Atlanta Division of Northern...
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
ATLANTA, GA

