fox5atlanta.com
K9 deputy finds massive fentanyl tablet shipment in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Deputies say "an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub" in Gainesville led them to the discovery of nearly 600 grams of fentanyl on Thursday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K9 unit....
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
nowhabersham.com
3 charged with operating illegal gambling machines at area convenience stores
Deputies arrested three men Thursday following a multi-agency undercover investigation into illegal gambling in Hall County. After executing search warrants, authorities arrested the suspects at three different convenience stores stretching from the north to south end of the county. The investigation was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special...
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub
During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of hitting officers with car while avoiding arrest, leaving child behind
FORSYTH, Ga. - The Forsyth Police Department said two of its officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident. Police said Autumn Thomas drove away from officers trying to arrest her on Thursday, throwing one to the ground and hitting another with the front end of her car. Police said both officers, Sgt. David Asbell and Officer Dexter McCune, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, and they are both recovering at home.
fox5atlanta.com
Store manager goes after man who she says stole money from her
MARIETTA, Ga - The manager of a Marietta store became irate when she says a man stole money from her, and she wasn't going to let him get away with it. Brittney Maldonado was busy with customers at Sky Beauty Supply Monday. After they finished with their purchases, Maldonado noticed...
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills. Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession...
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
daystech.org
VR woman pleads guilty of embezzling over $200K | Local News
A Villa Rica girl struck a plea cope with federal prosecutors in relation to costs of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based actual property administration firm. Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded responsible earlier than Judge Steve C. Jones within the Atlanta Division of Northern...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after authorities advise people to 'shelter in place' during manhunt
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Spalding County deputies said a wanted, possibly armed man was safely apprehended on Friday afternoon after a manhunt. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for a Christopher Thomas McLemore, who fled from them on Moreland Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Police didn't explain...
Cops: Victim stabs man who attacked with a hammer at Marietta storage facility
A seemingly random attack at a Marietta storage facility last week left a man with multiple stab wounds and befuddled the police officers who rushed to help him.
1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect killed after fatally shooting police K9, GBI says
A Clayton County murder suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire in front of an elementary school. The GBI says the scene unfolded after GSP spotted the suspect in the car of the victim, he had allegedly killed the day before.
Teen’s mother among 5 additional suspects arrested in Arbor Place brawl
A month after a huge melee at Arbor Place mall forced the shopping center to close early, Douglasville police announced the arrests of five more people connected to the incident.
