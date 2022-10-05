ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Phil Tufnell on being conscious of his cholesterol and giving up smoking

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZiyU_0iN1zejj00

As a professional sportsman, Phil Tufnell’s fitness, nutrition and lifestyle were constantly monitored to ensure he was performing at his best.

But since retiring from cricket, the former England spin bowler has had to go it alone with his health and fitness, and at the age of 56 he’s realised there are a few things he needs to address – primarily having his cholesterol tested, and stopping smoking.

Known for his jovial personality on TV shows like They Think it’s All Over and as a former team captain on A Question of Sport, Tufnell isn’t joking when he stresses that getting your cholesterol checked could be a lifesaver, and he’s supporting the Heart UK (heartuk.org.uk) and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Get Back in the Game campaign (heartuk.org.uk/Getbackinthegame) to raise awareness of the importance of getting your cholesterol tested, particularly if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke in the past.

Heart UK says it’s estimated that nearly half of people in the UK are living with total cholesterol levels above national guidelines, increasing their risk of cardiovascular disease. Tufnell stresses: “You’ve got to learn how to keep on top of your cholesterol, because it’s a silent killer. Even if you think you’re fit and healthy, you can still have high cholesterol.

“I’d always been looked after when I played cricket, and I was tested as part of pre-season training, but that luxury has gone now I’m retired and I’m going to be going down and getting tested immediately, just to see where I stand.

“You think you’re eating the right foods and doing enough exercise, but sometimes it can be genetics which brings it on. As you get a bit older, you need to be more aware of this – sometimes it can be too late and the first time people are aware they have high cholesterol is when they have a stroke or a heart attack. It’s a very simple test, and it’s nice for your own peace of mind to keep on top of your levels.”

Cholesterol levels are measured through a blood test and are usually available free every five years for those aged 40-74 as part of an NHS health check at GP practices and selected pharmacies. It’s recommended that people who’ve had a cardiovascular event like a stroke or heart attack should get their cholesterol checked once a year.

The British Heart Foundation say that heart and circulatory diseases cause around a quarter of all deaths in the UK – that’s more than 160,000 deaths each year, or one death every three minutes. And high cholesterol, which can be caused by lifestyle, family history and health issues, is a significant contributory risk factor.

Tufnell says he’s got a few friends who’ve got high cholesterol, and adds: “Unfortunately I do know a couple of people who’ve had minor heart attacks through it. It’s a silent killer and you’ve got to be really aware of it and keep in control of your cholesterol levels to be able to do the things you want to do – you want to go out and run around with the kids, play golf, play cricket and that sort of thing, so you can get back in the game.”

He says a healthy diet and lifestyle can help keep cholesterol lower, and that checking unsaturated fat levels on food packaging can point you in the right direction to keep your heart healthy.

“After all, it’s the most important muscle in your body, you’ve got to keep that going, otherwise you can get in a bit of trouble, and we don’t want that. We want to keep being active for as long as we can, keep enjoying life and enjoying your friends and your social life, and that all comes down to your health.”

He says that because of his professional sporting background, choosing healthy options has always been ingrained in him. “Even though you might occasionally go for a pizza – and that’s fine – I’ve been lucky that I’ve always had a pretty healthy diet.

“I don’t do as much exercise as I used to – I used to be quite a fit little chap when I was a professional sportsman, but eventually things take their toll, and the knees hurt a little bit. I go down the gym and I play golf, and I’ve always tried to eat the right foods, but none of us are saints – we all like a burger at a cricket or a football match. It’s just about understanding what that could be doing to the inside of your body, and realising how that can affect you.

“We’re not saying you can’t do this or you can’t do that, it’s just about moderation.”

As well as getting his cholesterol tested Tufnell is trying to stop smoking, and says October – when the government’s Stoptober stop smoking campaign (nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking) is running – is a fantastic time to try to kick the habit.

“I do occasionally like a cigarette and we all know that’s not great,” he admits, “and it’s another reason you have to keep an eye on your cholesterol levels. That’s my thing – I’m not one for eating too many burgers or pizzas or takeaways, but my one vice is having the odd cigarette, which I’m trying to address slowly but surely.

“I’m trying to give up, it’s a little bit difficult, with the stresses and strains of life, but it’s something I’m definitely aware of, and as you get older you’ve got to take more responsibility about it. I’m looking forward to trying – it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be difficult, but hopefully it’ll be a kick-start to a healthier option and a healthier choice in my life.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Tufnell
newschain

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
newschain

New picture of Queen’s Fell Pony Emma released

A new picture has been released of one of the Queen’s favourite ponies who made a poignant appearance at her funeral. Emma the Fell Pony stood at the side of the Long Walk on the approach to Windsor Castle as the coffin carrying her devoted owner was driven past at her final farewell last month.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol#Health And Fitness#Stopping Smoking
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Barristers balloted on ending strike action

Barristers are voting on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government. A ballot for Criminal Bar Association (CBA) members opened on Tuesday evening and closes at midnight on Sunday. A decision will be announced on Monday. The body agreed to ballot members again after talks...
ECONOMY
newschain

World Porridge Making Champion ‘delighted’ to secure victory for second time

A woman who runs a cafe has proved that she knows how to make porridge taste “just right” after claiming her second victory in the World Porridge Making Championship. Lisa Williams, who runs Stennetts Community Cafe in Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, took home the coveted Golden Spurtle Trophy for her take on the traditional breakfast dish, after a contest on Saturday in Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
newschain

What the papers say – October 9

The papers continue to report on feuds within the Conservative Party. The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister has told Tory MPs to “unite or face disaster”, while The Independent reports she is attempting to “sideline” the Home Secretary to loosen immigration rules. The Sunday Express...
POLITICS
newschain

Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall will face Michael van Gerwen in Sunday’s World Grand Prix final after upsetting world number one Gerwyn Price 4-2 in Leicester. The world number 16 has bounced back from a serious wrist injury sustained last year and has been in fine form this tournament, beating Michael Smith, Danny Noppert and Martin Lukeman en route to his maiden World Grand Prix final.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy