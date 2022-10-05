ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Standoff ends after armed woman barricades herself in SC hotel

By Robert Cox, Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A standoff at a hotel between an armed woman and deputies ended early Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff began Tuesday evening with an armed woman at the Econolodge on Interstate Court near Pelham Road.

Deputies were notified that the woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun and was possibly threatening to harm herself.

The woman barricaded herself in a room at the hotel according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the standoff ended after the woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation by deputies and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

