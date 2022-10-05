Virtual reality isn’t just the simulation it seems to be in The Peripheral, as driven home by Prime Video’s new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series. In the trailer — released today, Saturday, October 8, as part of New York Comic Con — Chloë Grace Moretz’s Flynne Fisher gets to try out the “cutting-edge VR” that her brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), is test-driving.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO