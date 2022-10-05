Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle Sends Message to Royal Family That She’s ‘Calling the Shots’ in New Photos While Prince Harry Looks Like a ‘Sidekick,’ Expert Says
Meghan Markle is sending a message to the royal family that she's 'calling the shots' in new photos with Prince Harry, an expert says.
Albany Herald
'Prince of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne launches line of cosmetics
Just in time for Halloween. Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a makeup line in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.
Albany Herald
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Finds a Simulation All Too Real (VIDEO)
Virtual reality isn’t just the simulation it seems to be in The Peripheral, as driven home by Prime Video’s new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series. In the trailer — released today, Saturday, October 8, as part of New York Comic Con — Chloë Grace Moretz’s Flynne Fisher gets to try out the “cutting-edge VR” that her brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), is test-driving.
Albany Herald
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album.
RELATED PEOPLE
Albany Herald
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Talk Finale Drama, Fan Reactions & More at NYCC (VIDEO)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer was debuted at New York Comic-Con 2022 on October 7, and the cast stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s NYCC suite to dish on the revealing trailer and the season at large. In the video interview,...
Comments / 0