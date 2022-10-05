WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A support group has been started for the youth of the community who are struggling with addiction and facing a hard time in life. Matt Davila, founder and director of Brighter Days Support Group, said he was planning on starting this group in January of 2023, but decided to start it this month. He did it in honor of Alize Martinez and Kaysen Villarreal, who both passed away due to fentanyl overdose.

