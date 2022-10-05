Read full article on original website
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
Part of Southwest Parkway to be reduced to one lane each direction
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Part of Southwest Parkway will be reduced to two lanes for one week or more starting Monday while the center median is removed. The project willl begin between Shepherds Glen and Stone Lake Drive on Monday, October 10, and is expected to take seven to 10 days long, not including any possible weather delays.
4th Annual Buddy Walk set for Saturday at McNiel
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the fourth year, two local nonprofit organizations are partnering to raise money and awareness for a great cause. The Fourth Annual Buddy Walk is an event held since 2018 to spread awareness and promote inclusion for individuals with Down Syndrome. The event begins Saturday,...
Wichita Falls police, fire currently accepting applications
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a passion for helping others and saving lives, then you’re in luck! Both the Wichita Falls Police Department, as well as, the Wichita Falls Fire Department want you to become a part of their team. Sergeant Charlie Eipper has been with...
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
Family Fall Festival brings family fun at Emmanuel Baptist
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though it was chilly and rainy, the community gathered for fun at Emmanuel Baptist Church for its yearly Family Fall Fest. People gathered for a good time and there was fun for the little ones inside and outside despite the wet weather. Hot dogs...
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
Celebrate Recovery holds prayer rally, fellowship in Holliday
HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Since expanding to Holliday, Celebrate Recovery has made strides to lower drug addiction. Compassion Church was the host of Celebrate Recovery and Broken Chain, a biker’s ministry, prayer rally. Those in recovery gathered in a time of prayer and fellowship. People also gave testimonies about...
Support group started for youth in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A support group has been started for the youth of the community who are struggling with addiction and facing a hard time in life. Matt Davila, founder and director of Brighter Days Support Group, said he was planning on starting this group in January of 2023, but decided to start it this month. He did it in honor of Alize Martinez and Kaysen Villarreal, who both passed away due to fentanyl overdose.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra conducts 75th anniversary season
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With sounds from out of this world, Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls City Hall is the place to be Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is debuting its 75th anniversary season with a pianist addition that symphony music lovers will not want to miss.
Wichita Falls ISD to close two elementary schools, repurpose another
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced two elementary schools will close, while another will be repurposed in an effort to cut costs. Lamar Elementary will close - current students will relocate to Booker T. Washington Elementary and Southern Hills Elementary. Haynes Elementary will be repurposed as...
Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
Man takes plea deal for pulling gun on hospital security officer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls Police said pulled a gun on a hospital security officer and earlier was involved in a road rage assault in a fast food parking lot made a plea deal to those charges and had other charges dismissed. On Thursday, October 6,...
Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
