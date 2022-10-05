Read full article on original website
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising event takes place Thursday night, with funds going to support the SculptureWalk. ”Taste of Sioux Falls is our Biggest Fundraiser of the year. It’s really the only big fundraiser that we do,” Jim Mathis said, a board member for SculptureWalk.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
First of two Citizen Planning Academy meetings this month held
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By 2040, Sioux Falls is expected to grow to 280,000 people, with even more living in the surrounding area according to the City of Sioux Falls’ Planning Department. There’s a lot of growing pains and opportunities ahead for the city. So as the city grows, so does the planning department.
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
Cinnamon apple chips as a fall healthy treat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leaves are beginning to change and fall is upon us. That means seasonal treats are here too! However, with all the Halloween candy heading our way, it is helpful to know some healthy options or alternatives. The founder of Well365 Trisha Dohn joined us this morning to show us cinnamon apple chips! They are quick and easy.
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
A chance to share feedback at the 2035 Downtown Plan public workshop Oct. 13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the City of Sioux Falls announced a public workshop will allow the public to provide insight and their vision for the City as they update the 2035 Downtown Plan. Engagement will kick off with a public workshop at the Downtown Library,...
Welcoming fall and apple picking with Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! Here we are getting for fall at Country Apple Orchard. I’m here with Greg Jones to learn all about what goes into having an apple orchard and getting ready for fall with apples, thanks for coming out. “Thanks for being...
Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House unanimously voted to merge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The boards of directors for the Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) and Butterfly House & Aquarium (BHA) have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations. The two organizations will stay at their current locations; however, on Jan. 1, 2023, the Zoological Society of Sioux...
A frosty Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have Freeze Warnings over much of the Dakota News Now coverage area until 10 a.m. CDT. We’ll continue to see more sunshine on Friday across the area, but highs will only get into the lower 50s once again. We could see more frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning, but the good news is we should start to warm up over the weekend. Most of us will have highs back in the 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s returning Sunday.
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful Saturday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The past few days we have had chilly days and cold nights which has likely putting an end to the growing season, but we are in for a beautiful Saturday. High pressure is centered to our southeast, so we’ll have a mainly sunny...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)
A look inside The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety’s new “trauma-informed” facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On November 15, the Children’s Inn will officially become the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The organization will also officially open the doors to their brand new, 96-bed facility near downtown Sioux Falls. The facility is the only domestic violence...
Sioux Falls figure skating club earned national recognition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club earned the 2022 Club Excellence award from U.S. Figure Skating. This national award goes to clubs that excel in leadership, financial management, membership development, programming, and community relations. According to a press release from the Sioux Falls Figure...
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
Community childcare initiative aims to help parents with childcare crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative, Mayor Paul Tenhaken and other industry representatives met tonight to announce a new initiative. The short-term Community Childcare Initiative is the result of a yearlong advocacy campaign by members of the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative. Organizations in the area...
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
Authentic Iraqi dishes now available in the Neighborhood Market
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new establishment, Sahara Restaurant, is now serving traditional Iraqi foods in the Neighborhood Market. The owner Hayder Hayyawi grew up in Iraq but fled with his family when the U.S. Army left the country in 2011. At the Sahara Restaurant, you can find a variety of specialties, from grilled beef kabob and chicken shawarma to falafel and gyros. The meat is halal for those practicing Islam, and the ingredients are bought fresh from the market.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!. Click on the video viewer above to get some...
