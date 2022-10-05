Read full article on original website
Bring It On: Cheer or Die's Karen Lam and Kerri Medders on Reinventing Franchise With Slasher Movie
The Bring It On franchise has been around since 2000, taking viewers into the world of cheerleading. The seventh entry in the series, Bring It On: Cheer Or Die, is a complete overhaul, adding a slasher element that was not present in the prior installments. Director Karen Lam wanted to...
Wolf Pack Official Teaser Trailer Finds Fresh Material for Werewolves from Teen Wolf's Jeff Davis
Paramount+ is using the Teen Wolf movie to launch an new werewolf series. Wolf Pack comes from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, so the timing is perfect. And it boasts among its cast none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Paramount+ today announced that the original...
Walker Season 3 Episode 1
Walker Season 3 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Thony, Arman & Nadia are an Unbeatable Team
Thony, Arman, and Nadia are an unbeatable team. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony, Arman, and Nadia teamed up to repay Arman's debt fast when Arman and Nadia hit rock bottom. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss how debt affected Arman and Nadia's...
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
‘Wednesday’: Showrunners Call Netflix Series an ‘8-Hour Tim Burton Movie’
All of the exciting news about the upcoming Netflix series 'Wednesday' announced at New York Comic Con 2022.
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Review: Keeping the Faith
It's a rapidly changing world, and everyone's feeling the pressure. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 gave us the cops' perspective on the modern world's increased cynicism and high crime rates. This is nothing new for this series, but this time was different. Frank took his friend, the Archbishop, on...
Kelsey Grammer Teams with Daughter Spencer Grammer for Lifetime Christmas Movie
Sure, the Frasier revival was just picked up by Paramount+, but does award Kelsey Grammer the opportunity to work with his daughter?. For that, you'll have to tune in to an upcoming film airing as a part of the It's A Wonderful Lifetime lineup on Lifetime. Tony Award winner, three-time...
Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 1
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 picked up with the kids splitting up after the movie theater events. Chucky wanted to divide and conquer after realizing plenty of dolls were in circulation. However, Andy wasn't ready to give up and set out to kill Chucky and end this reign of terror.
‘Vampire Diaries’: Ian Somerhalder Threatened to Quit if Producers Killed 1 Character
'The Vampire Diaries' killed off and brought back characters all the time, and Ian Somerhalder made sure one character stayed on the show, even if it was just as a ghost.
Daniela Ruah Talks NCIS: Los Angeles, Her Enduring Character, and Her TV Family
Daniela Ruah has enjoyed playing Kensi Blye, the most enduring female agent in the popular NCIS franchise. NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 14th season at 10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, and Ruah has been there from the beginning, as have LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell as partners Sam Hanna and G Callen.
Great American Family Unveils Holiday Slate
Are you ready for Great American Family's holiday slate?. Great American Family today unveiled the 18 all-new original movies premiering as part of the network’s holiday programming franchise, Great American Christmas. The annual programming event returns on Friday, October 21, with original Christmas movie premieres every weekend, and Christmas...
Doctor Who: Trailer and Premiere Date for Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Revealed
It's the end of the line for Jodie Whittaker's iteration of the Doctor. BBC America on Saturday dropped the official trailer for Whittaker's final installment, and it looks like a treat. “Hello, Doctor. Welcome to the end of your existence," the Master says at the top of the trailer for...
Quantum Leap's Anastasia Antonia Shares How She Connects to the Show and Her Character
NBC's Quantum Leap burst onto the TV landscape carrying the double responsibility of serving a LARGE nostalgic fanbase while at the same time drawing in newcomers with modern narratives and fabulous guest stars. As spotted at the end of Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3, Anastasia Antonia plays Eva Sandoval...
The Serpent Queen Sneak Peek: Catherine Appeals to Rahima
Samantha Morton and Sennia Nanua are having a lot of fun this season as Catherine de Medici lures Rahima into her inner circle, gaining her trust while simultaneously educating her on the rules at court. It's a psychological juxtaposition, to be sure. Now, we've got an exclusive first look at...
