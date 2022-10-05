ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 3 Episode 1

Walker Season 3 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...

The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Colin Hanks
Person
Mckenna Grace
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Thony, Arman & Nadia are an Unbeatable Team

Thony, Arman, and Nadia are an unbeatable team. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony, Arman, and Nadia teamed up to repay Arman's debt fast when Arman and Nadia hit rock bottom. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss how debt affected Arman and Nadia's...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?

It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries
TV Fanatic

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Review: Keeping the Faith

It's a rapidly changing world, and everyone's feeling the pressure. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 gave us the cops' perspective on the modern world's increased cynicism and high crime rates. This is nothing new for this series, but this time was different. Frank took his friend, the Archbishop, on...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TV Fanatic

Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 picked up with the kids splitting up after the movie theater events. Chucky wanted to divide and conquer after realizing plenty of dolls were in circulation. However, Andy wasn't ready to give up and set out to kill Chucky and end this reign of terror.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Great American Family Unveils Holiday Slate

Are you ready for Great American Family's holiday slate?. Great American Family today unveiled the 18 all-new original movies premiering as part of the network’s holiday programming franchise, Great American Christmas. The annual programming event returns on Friday, October 21, with original Christmas movie premieres every weekend, and Christmas...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

The Serpent Queen Sneak Peek: Catherine Appeals to Rahima

Samantha Morton and Sennia Nanua are having a lot of fun this season as Catherine de Medici lures Rahima into her inner circle, gaining her trust while simultaneously educating her on the rules at court. It's a psychological juxtaposition, to be sure. Now, we've got an exclusive first look at...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy