ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw three touchdowns passes — all in the first half — and St. Thomas of Minnesota held off Davidson 27-16 on Saturday. Sexauer threw for scores of 23 and 19 yards to Andrew McElroy and 6 yards to Jacob Wildermuth. Sexauer was 11 of 19 for 136 yards passing and the Tommies won despite managing only 251 yards of total offense.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO