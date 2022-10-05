Read full article on original website
WVNews
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
WVNews
Gardner-Webb overwhelms Robert Morris 48-0 to open Big South
Moon Township, Pa. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin' Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris 48-0 on Saturday in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher...
WVNews
Sexauer's 3 TD passes lead St. Thomas past Davidson 27-16
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw three touchdowns passes — all in the first half — and St. Thomas of Minnesota held off Davidson 27-16 on Saturday. Sexauer threw for scores of 23 and 19 yards to Andrew McElroy and 6 yards to Jacob Wildermuth. Sexauer was 11 of 19 for 136 yards passing and the Tommies won despite managing only 251 yards of total offense.
