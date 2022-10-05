Read full article on original website
A walk-off, a year-saver and an omen: Cleveland Guardians' wild five hours end in joy
CLEVELAND – Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stood shirtless in the middle of the Progressive Field infield grass, marveling at how much hair he has on his chest as jubilant players and their families milled about. Bullpen coach Brian Sweeney admitted he pulled his hamstring running in to join the immediate postgame scrum. ...
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
How Far Can The New York Mets Go In The MLB Postseason?
It is finally time for the postseason in Major League Baseball. October is one of the best months of the year when it comes to sports coverage. The Mets won 101 games this season and somehow did not win the National League East. They have a three game NL Wildcard series where they will host the San Diego Padres. It will be a difficult matchup for Buck Showalter and his squad. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
“Done” Deal? Buffalo’s Von Miller “Guarantees” OBJ To Bills
Recent injuries to the Buffalo Bills may make it harder for the western New York team to "guarantee" a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to their wild fanbase. As you know in the NFL, there are no such covenants. However, signing two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, defensive star Von Miller, fresh off of his Los Angelas Rams' Lombardi trophy celebration, was great start. Now, Miller is making his own guarantee that may help the Bills Mafia with their planned February trip to Phoenix.
Everyone Going To Highmark Stadium Will Get This For FREE
Something the Buffalo Bills fans haven't done yet this season is going to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium for a 1 PM Sunday game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Buffalo for the game today. Vegas has the Buffalo Bills beating them by a 14-point spread, which is the biggest spread that the Steelers have ever been involved with since the NFL merger.
