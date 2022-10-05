Who is Steeve Ho You Fat? French pro player goes viral for name in Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson game

Read full article on original website
Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole
Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
Draymond Green speaks to media for first time since Jordan Poole video leaked: 'I failed as a leader'
The wheels of the NBA news cycle turn remarkably fast. Just over 24 hours after video was leaked of Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face, Green gave a press conference to reporters in which he talked about the incident and apologized profusely for his outburst.
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
Josh Giddey leads Thunder to victory over his former team, the Adelaide 36ers
Just a few days after pulling off a huge upset win over the Phoenix Suns, the Adelaide 36ers couldn't repeat their efforts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pre-season as Josh Giddey and co. handed them a 131-98 loss. OKC got off to a fast start, outscoring the 36ers 35-16...
England vs. USA time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for USWNT friendly vs Lionesses
In the pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's high-profile women's international friendly between defending World Cup champions USA and recently crowned European champions England, one moment served to capture the players' state of mind heading into the match. One reporter began to ask, "The players have led the way for...
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr
The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
The Sporting News' Weekly Quiz: October 7th 2022
NRL season is over and A-League season is upon us, while two massive World Cups in rugby league and cricket are on the horizon. The Sporting News bring you our weekly quiz below. Best of luck!
