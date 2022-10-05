MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO