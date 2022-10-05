ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

eagleeye.news

Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage

Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry

As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS

October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County

The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference

Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Coconut Creek teacher awarded $50K for school program

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek teacher has been bestowed a national honor for teaching excellence. Kevin Finan was one of 20 teachers chosen from across the country to be awarded $50,000 for his program. He is a machining teacher at Atlantic Technical College and High School. He...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare nurse feels his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people

MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
BOCA RATON, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

School shooter chose Valentine’s Day to ruin it forever

Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case Thursday after playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings

Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Nebraska Senator Tapped to Become UF President

A committee leading the search for a new University of Florida president announced Thursday that it put forward Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the lone finalist to lead the state’s flagship university. Sasse would replace outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs, who said in January that he...
NEBRASKA STATE
