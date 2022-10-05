Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Related
eagleeye.news
Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage
Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
bulletin-news.com
Student Death at Broward School Highlights Urgency of Mental Health Support
Following the passing of one of its pupils, Fort Lauderdale High School is in grief. A senior committed suicide on Thursday at around 10 a.m., according to Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County Public Schools, by jumping from the third story. The superintendent, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, said, “Our entire school...
WPBF News 25
Ben Carson opens new Reading Room in School District of Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new Ben Carson Reading Room in the Palm Beach County School District. Carson was there Thursday to officially open it for students. "This is supposed to be a time of joy and learning, and this is what this is all about," Carson said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS
October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
bocaratontribune.com
American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County
The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
Delray Beach's New Police Chief Wants To Return To Community Engagement
Chief Russ Mager was promoted from Assistant Chief over the summer and says with COVID turning a corner, he wants to put on more community events and send officers to schools to engage with students.
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
Click10.com
‘Mental health is not a game’: Suicide at Broward school sparks urgent plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Students and faculty were left shocked after witnessing a student take his own life at Fort Lauderdale High School Thursday and now Broward school district officials are urging parents to keep an eye on their children’s mental health. First responders were dispatched to the...
WSVN-TV
Coconut Creek teacher awarded $50K for school program
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek teacher has been bestowed a national honor for teaching excellence. Kevin Finan was one of 20 teachers chosen from across the country to be awarded $50,000 for his program. He is a machining teacher at Atlantic Technical College and High School. He...
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memorial Healthcare nurse feels his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people
MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
Military Dad Surprises Daughter at Elementary School After 1 Year Away
Maplewood Elementary was honored to help Sgt. Kevin Joseph surprise his daughter Keyvonna said teacher Kelly Doyle. Keyvonna, a kindergarten student at the Coral Springs school, had not seen her father in over a year due to being stationed in Colorado and Germany. Doyle, a kindergarten teacher and team leader...
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
School shooter chose Valentine’s Day to ruin it forever
Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case Thursday after playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.
Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings
Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
Nebraska Senator Tapped to Become UF President
A committee leading the search for a new University of Florida president announced Thursday that it put forward Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the lone finalist to lead the state’s flagship university. Sasse would replace outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs, who said in January that he...
Parkland Talk
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0