Putin ally threatens to turn Chechens loose on Russian dissidents
Russian citizens who criticize the Kremlin could find themselves on the receiving end of a nasty visit from Chechen forces, according to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s attempted "partial mobilization" of fighting-aged Russians into the war in Ukraine has prompted a wave of social displeasure, including a...
Zelensky says latest Russian troops killed in war ‘were not trained for combat’
Russian soldiers who recently reached the front lines of the war in Ukraine did not have fighting experience or training, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night address.
Russians Terrified by Putin’s Bunker Mentality as He Turns 70 With His Finger on the Nuclear Button
Only a handful of people know the exact location where President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 70th birthday in St. Petersburg on Friday, but critics say he spends more and more of his time isolated deep inside nuclear bunkers.The Kremlin has announced that Putin will spend his birthday working. Mired, as he is, in the biggest self-made disaster of his presidency, that just raises more worrying questions about what kind of orders he’s going to issue on his big day. Backed into a corner, what is Putin considering next?People who’ve known Putin for many years claim the Russian leader is...
Top Putin Ally Threatens ‘Cruel’ Attacks on New Country
Top officials in Belarus, a key Russian ally, are growing increasingly on edge this week about what they see as provocations—and warning that they might soon be forced into a harsh response. The head of the border committee of Belarus, Anatoly Lappo, claimed that Poland was acting “provocatively,” and...
Footage shows Russian conscripts revolt on the border, saying they're 'treated as cattle', given 'zero training' and kept in 'brutal, appalling conditions' as they're sent to Ukraine
Russian conscripts are in revolt after being treated like 'cattle' and given 'no training' as they head to the war in Ukraine. A video shows the men publicly complaining about their treatment in 'brutal, absolutely appalling conditions' after they were mobilised by Vladimir Putin. The shocking footage is just the...
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Putin Crony Says He Drafted Russian ‘Kill List’ of Western Officials
Russia’s ill-fated invasion of Ukraine is coming apart at the seams, and top Kremlin propagandists are unraveling right along with it. In the absence of good news from the front, Putin’s regime is promoting other ideas on how to deal with the self-inflicted disaster. Prominent experts routinely featured...
France under fire over Ukraine weapons deliveries
France has repeatedly been in critics' sights over its lower level of military support to Ukraine compared with allies, but officials and experts say capacity rather than political will is at the root of the differences. Even with its far higher stocks and productive capacity, "there is starting to be concern among US military leaders about weapons reserves" given the level delivered to Ukraine and the parallel commitment to defend Taiwan in case of Chinese attack.
NATO Jets Scramble as Russian Fighter Planes Spotted Over Poland, Sweden
Tensions remain high over how Russia will respond to Ukraine's counteroffensives that have taken back territory held by Russian forces.
Chinese Social Media Brands Russia 'Weak Goose' After Ukraine Failures
Russia has earned the unsympathetic moniker "weak goose" on Chinese social media following the country's strategic missteps in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces find themselves mired in a costly and drawn-out war. Social media site Weibo is where one would typically find some of the loudest Chinese voices...
Putin ramps up nuclear threat by promoting warlord Ramzan Kadyrov to GENERAL after he demanded Russia nuke Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin has promoted top ally Ramzan Kadyrov, who demanded nuclear weapons be used on Ukraine, to the rank of general. The appointment raises the terrifying spectre of crazed warlord with a reputation for extreme violence who’s vocally called for the use of nukes being at the top of the Russian military.
Democrats Propose Pulling Troops From Saudi Arabia as Revenge for OPEC Move
Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania have introduced legislation asking for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after OPEC announced its decision to curb oil production on Wednesday. "This is a hostile...
Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army
More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
Russia's soldiers on a crucial front are mainly retreating from Ukraine's advances, rather than staying to fight, UK intel says
Slide 1 of 10: The US and other NATO countries have sent thousands of weapons to Ukraine in recent weeks. The shipments include anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles which could be used against Russian tanks and helicopters . The weapons are being used by Ukrainian fighters to push back Russian forces. As fighting in Ukraine enters its third week, reports this week revealed heavily-laden military cargo jets are pouring into an airfield across the border, stacked with weapons and military equipment to help Ukraine's forces hold back the advance of Russian troops.Throughout the buildup to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO countries, including the US, insisted they would not send troops to the region amid concern that the presence of their personnel on the ground would lead to a dangerous escalation of the conflict.That stance has continued since Moscow ordered its troops into Ukraine on the morning of February 24. Instead, NATO nations and other countries are supplying Ukraine's defence forces - vastly outgunned and outnumbered by Russia's military - with weapons and equipment that Kyiv hopes will be able to help staunch Russia's advance.Around 17,000 anti-armor weapons have been sent to Ukraine in the last number of weeks and are being pressed into use against Russian tanks and other hardware. As of March 8, Ukrainian fighters had destroyed over 1,000 armored personnel carriers, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems and 80 helicopters, The Kyiv Independent claimed.With heavy transport aircraft continuing to deliver consignments of equipment critical for Ukraine's defense, we take a look at some of the weapons being sent to Ukraine as it tries to hold back Russia's advances.
Russian parliament defense committee chief to military: 'Stop lying' about Ukraine losses
Russian forces are retreating on both the eastern and southern Ukrainian fronts. Russian forces around the southern city of Kherson, the Dnieper River-bordering gateway to Crimea and the Sea of Azov, face an especially critical situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon have to choose between a full-scale retreat or the Hail Mary employment of nuclear weapons.
US nukes could be deployed to Poland as nuclear war fears loom and Russia warns of military clash with West
POLAND is open to the United States deploying nuclear weapons on its soil, the country’s president has said. Andrzej Duda said the NATO member wanted to be part of the alliance’s nuclear sharing scheme, as Russia warns of a military clash with America over its support for Ukraine.
TAU Study: Ukrainians Are Tougher Against Russia than Israelis Were during Guardian of the Walls
A first-of-its-kind study was conducted by Tel Aviv University to determine which civilian population showed greater fortitude in a time of national stress: the Ukrainians facing a Russian invasion, or the Israelis facing violence from all over – rockets from Gaza and Molotov cocktails and knives from their Arab neighbors on the block.
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
