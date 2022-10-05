Read full article on original website
ESPN
Lando Norris accuses Max Verstappen of trying to block him in qualifying near miss
Lando Norris has accused Max Verstappen of intentionally trying to block him ahead of their Q3 qualifying laps at the Japanese Grand Prix after the pair nearly collided on track. The two drivers were preparing for their first flying lap in Q3 when Norris moved to pass Verstappen ahead of...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver says it's 'imperative' budget cap punishments given
Lewis Hamilton says it is "imperative" that suitable punishments are meted out for any team found to have broken Formula 1's budget cap. The FIA will reveal on Monday which teams exceeded it last season, after delaying the publication. Hamilton said: "I like to think that if it's being delayed,...
