After being detained for more than a year, Anna Delvey (a.k.a Anna Sorokin) will be released — but that doesn't mean she's out of the woods just yet. The fake German heiress — who became the subject of the Netflix hit, "Inventing Anna" — will be released from the custody of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in New York, where where she's been detained since March 2021 as she fights deportation after overstaying her visa.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO