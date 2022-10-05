ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Best Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Impact 2022 Season

The vast majority of 2022's top free agents found new homes during the offseason, but there are still a handful of notable veterans left on the open market. While none of these players are superstars and many are past their prime, they should each still be able perform at a high level and plug a glaring hole for a contending franchise.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players, Teams Surpassing Expectations Early in the 2022 Season

As we enter Week 5 of the season, the volatility and unpredictability of the NFL are starting to show through. Every year fans and analysts spend the offseason coming up with predictions and expectations for teams and players throughout the league. For teams, it's based on a mix of offseason moves and previous success or failure. It isn't much different for players.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stephens
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 'No Resolution Imminent' in Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Investigation

"No resolution is imminent" regarding the investigation into how the NFL's concussion protocols were applied to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The NFL Players Association was the first party to move forward with an investigation on Sept. 25 after Tagovailoa briefly left Miami's Week...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Titans' Treylon Burks Placed on Injured Reserve with Toe Injury

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday wide receiver Treylon Burks has been placed on injured reserve because of a toe injury. Going on IR means the rookie wideout will miss at least four weeks. Burks suffered the foot injury, which was later diagnosed as turf toe, during the Titans' Week 4...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Kyle Pitts Won't Play for Falcons vs. Buccaneers Because of Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts won't play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. ESPN's Michael Rothstein noted the Falcons ruled out their second-year tight end on Friday. It seemed unlikely Pitts would be given the green light to play after missing all...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Bleacher Report

LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects

Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef. It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 4 Wolverines' game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. After the Fox broadcast returned from a commercial break, Michigan players and coaches could be seen huddled around Hart while he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History

Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL's New Concussion Protocols to be Implemented for Week 5 Games

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to implement updated concussion protocols beginning with Sunday's Week 5 matchups, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen. "Both sides focused on medical condition known as Ataxia - any abnormality of balance/stability, coordination or speech, considered only neurological event, sources said," Mortensen wrote. NFL Commissioner...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy