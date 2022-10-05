Read full article on original website
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
Best Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Impact 2022 Season
The vast majority of 2022's top free agents found new homes during the offseason, but there are still a handful of notable veterans left on the open market. While none of these players are superstars and many are past their prime, they should each still be able perform at a high level and plug a glaring hole for a contending franchise.
NFL Players, Teams Surpassing Expectations Early in the 2022 Season
As we enter Week 5 of the season, the volatility and unpredictability of the NFL are starting to show through. Every year fans and analysts spend the offseason coming up with predictions and expectations for teams and players throughout the league. For teams, it's based on a mix of offseason moves and previous success or failure. It isn't much different for players.
NFL Rumors: 'No Resolution Imminent' in Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Investigation
"No resolution is imminent" regarding the investigation into how the NFL's concussion protocols were applied to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The NFL Players Association was the first party to move forward with an investigation on Sept. 25 after Tagovailoa briefly left Miami's Week...
Titans' Treylon Burks Placed on Injured Reserve with Toe Injury
The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday wide receiver Treylon Burks has been placed on injured reserve because of a toe injury. Going on IR means the rookie wideout will miss at least four weeks. Burks suffered the foot injury, which was later diagnosed as turf toe, during the Titans' Week 4...
Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson Got Injection to Relieve Pain from Shoulder Injury
Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles on Friday to relieve pain from an injury in his throwing shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wilson is dealing with a partially torn lat muscle. "Wilson's hope, sources say,...
Kyle Pitts Won't Play for Falcons vs. Buccaneers Because of Hamstring Injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts won't play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. ESPN's Michael Rothstein noted the Falcons ruled out their second-year tight end on Friday. It seemed unlikely Pitts would be given the green light to play after missing all...
LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects
Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef. It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 4 Wolverines' game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. After the Fox broadcast returned from a commercial break, Michigan players and coaches could be seen huddled around Hart while he...
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History
Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
Report: NFL's New Concussion Protocols to be Implemented for Week 5 Games
The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to implement updated concussion protocols beginning with Sunday's Week 5 matchups, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen. "Both sides focused on medical condition known as Ataxia - any abnormality of balance/stability, coordination or speech, considered only neurological event, sources said," Mortensen wrote. NFL Commissioner...
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to Play vs. Titans 6 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders are planning to make rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will make his regular-season debut just six weeks after getting shot. Washington activated Robinson from the non-football injury list last week, allowing...
Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'
It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
Richard Sherman Calls Out Russell Wilson's Broncos, Uses Marshawn Lynch Reference
The Denver Broncos suffered a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, and there was some questionable play-calling near the end of the game. For former cornerback Richard Sherman, who is now an analyst for Amazon Prime, the finish brought up some flashbacks. After Denver's defense held...
Bucs' Tom Brady: Shoulder 'Feels Great' Despite Injury; 'I'll Be There' vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady put to rest any doubt he would be out of the lineup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady returned to practice on Thursday and later told reporters his shoulder "feels great" and that he'll "be there" when the Buccaneers take the field Sunday. Brady...
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
Elijah Arroyo Out For Season, More Miami Hurricanes Injury News
Miami Hurricanes will be without tight end Elijah Arroyo for the remainder of the season.
Danny Amendola Got 4 IVs, 'Probably Lost 10 Pounds' for Patriots in Super Bowl 51
The New England Patriots' comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 was one of the greatest performances in NFL history. It was also one of the most exhausting nights for the players involved. The Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in...
Russell Wilson $245M Contract Mocked by NFL Twitter During Broncos' OT Loss to Colts
When the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade and then signed him to a $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed, the team surely expected great things from its offense. Unfortunately, things just have not worked out the way they hoped. The Broncos lost an...
