Great! The hospital shouldn't be allowed to do this nonsense to children anyways. The parents that allow their kids to do this are the same parents that let the children run the household. Kids and even young adults make a lot of stupid decisions until they fully mature. We don't allow people under 21 to buy tobacco or alcohol products anymore for that exact reason.
This type of bodily changes should NEVER be done on a minor! NEVER! Their brains and emotional maturity as well as decision making processes are NOT mature enough to make that kind of decisions!
My question is, why? Why are parents supporting transgender medical transitions for the very young? Why would you encourage your child (a minor) to use medication to block puberty, surgeries that will forever alter their physical bodies to the point that, short of further major surgery, they will be altered permanently. I get that some children are different and don't feel comfortable in their own bodies. I get that some children have an attraction to same sex. What I don't get is why so many parents don't sit down with those children and let them know that they will support them and love them, whatever the child says they want. Let them grow up and let them decide what they think is best for themselves. Kids change their minds about what they want for breakfast. Parents need to stop sacrificing their kids just so they can ride on the WOKE bandwagon.
